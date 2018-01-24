Before a Michigan judge on Wednesday sentenced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to up to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting more than 140 young women, state Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis honored the role of investigative reporting in the case.

“It shouldn’t take investigative journalists to expose predators,” Povilaitis, whose office prosecuted the case, said in her closing argument. “But thank god we have these journalists, and that they exposed this truth and that they continue to cover this story. Thank god Rachael Denhollander made that first contact with the reporter and decided to allow them to publish her name.”

"Thank God we have these journalists," says the prosecutor in the Larry Nassar case.



The names of those journalists:@IndyMarisaK @starwatchtim @markalesia — Allison Carter (@AllisonLCarter) January 24, 2018

“We, as a society, need investigative journalists more than ever,” she said later. “What finally started this reckoning and ended this decades-long cycle of abuse was investigative reporting.”

Without The Indianapolis Star’s initial 2016 investigation into USA Gymnastics, she continued, “he would still be practicing medicine, treating athletes and abusing kids,” pointing at Nassar.

After reading the Star’s investigation, former gymnast Rachael Denhollander contacted the reporters and came forward with her account, the first public accusation of Nassar’s abuse, in a story published in September 2016.

She was the last woman to read a victim impact statement in Nassar’s sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

As parts of its investigation into Nassar and patterns of abuse within gymnastics, @indystar also paid for a lengthy court battle to obtain records detailing sexual abuse complaints against 54 coaches. https://t.co/a33R2JVgx9 #JournalismMatters — Ryan Martin (@ryanmartin) January 24, 2018

Reporters, particularly female reporters, have been instrumental in lifting the lid on serial sexual predation involving prominent men and exposing the institutions and systems that enabled their abusive behavior to go on.

Between Kantor, Twohey and Marisa's team at @indystar, we owe the two biggest sexual violence stories of the year to women reporters. Hire accordingly, newsrooms. — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) January 24, 2018

In October, New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey broke open years of sexual misconduct involving Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, which catalyzed what has now become known as the #MeToo movement.