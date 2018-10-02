Las Vegas Mass Shooter's Nevada Home Is Up For Sale

The brown and tan stucco house in Nevada that Stephen Paddock called home before committing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history is now up for sale.

On Oct. 1, 2017, Paddock, a wealthy 64-year-old gambler, killed 58 people and injured hundreds more at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest music festival when he fired on them from his 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel across the street.

Authorities later found him dead after breaching the door to his rooms. It was determined he killed himself. His motive for the shooting remains unknown.

The listing for the house states that "all net proceeds" will go to the families of Paddock's victims.

The 1,410-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom property on Del Webb Parkway West in Reno is for sale for $374,900. The listing on Realty World describes the house as a “beautiful home” in an adult community.

“With the high ceilings and lots of windows, this home is bright and cheery,” the listing reads. “Great kitchen with breakfast bar is open to the family room. Great views from the front porch.”

While no one was killed in Paddock's house, his notoriety could hinder a quick sale.

Paddock, who had no will, paid approximately $228,300 for the home when he bought it in 2013. His mother, who by default became his heir, declined to take ownership. According to The Las Vegas Review-Journal, she signed documents in March transferring all her son’s assets “to the estates of the victims.”

In July a Clark County judge allowed the property to be listed, along with a second residence, appraised at $376,000, that Paddock owned in Mesquite.

Authorities have yet to indicate what will become of Paddock’s other assets, including some $530,000 he had in a bank.

He was “so notorious and so despicable that the real estate will be impacted,” real estate appraiser Randall Bell of the Landmark Research Group in Laguna Beach, California, told Realtor.com. “Anytime you get this association with trauma and death and negative events, the real estate can be negatively impacted.”

Bell, who has reportedly appraised homes connected to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter Adam Lanza in Connecticut and the home where O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, was slain in California, said the residence might also hinder visits from friends and family.

“It can be very, very negative in terms of your quality of life,” Bell said.