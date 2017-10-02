What We Know About The Las Vegas Shooting Victims

The deadliest mass shooting in modern American history took place on Sunday, when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded. Authorities said Tuesday that all but three of the victims have been identified. The suspect, Stephen Paddock, was later found dead in his hotel room.

This is what we know about the victims whose names have been released.

Lisa Romero Lisa Romero was a secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico. Romero’s cousin Ashley Romero told HuffPost that Lisa was a “happy-go-lucky person.” “She loved her kids and husband. And for this to happen so senselessly. It’s a heartbreaking day for us all,” she said.

Ashley Romero Lisa Romero was killed on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Quinton Robbins Quinton Robbins, 20, was a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and worked in city government in his hometown of Henderson, Nevada. Robbins’ friend Tyce Jones described him as a “pay-it-forward kinda guy” to Newsweek. In a Facebook post, his aunt Kilee Wells Sanders called him “the most kind and loving soul.” “Everyone who met him loved him,” she wrote. “His contagious laugh and smile. He was truly an amazing person. He will be missed by so many, he is loved by so many.”

Kilee Wells Sanders

Sonny Melton

Registered nurse Sonny Melton of Paris, Tennessee, died while protecting his wife, Dr. Heather Gulish Melton.

He was 29.

“He saved my life,” Melton told USA Today. “He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back.”

Jordan McIldoon Jordan McIldoon, 23, was from Maple Ridge, British Columbia. His parents, Al and Angela McIldoon, confirmed their son’s death to CBC. They told the outlet that he was attending the music festival with his girlfriend and was expected to return on Monday night.

Jessica Klymchuk Jessica Klymchuk, 28, lived in Valleyview, Alberta, and was a single mother of four. She was visiting Las Vegas with her fiancé when she was killed, according to CityNews Edmonton.

Adrian Murfitt Anchorage native Adrian Murfitt, 25, had just finished a summer of commercial fishing in Chignik, Alaska, his mother, Avonna Murfitt, told Alaska Dispatch News. She told the publication her son was shot in the neck and “apparently, a fireman and a doctor both came over and did CPR on him, but he didn’t make it.” A friend set up a GoFundMe page to help Murfitt’s family.

Charleston Hartfield

Known as “Charles” or “Chucky,” Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, 34, was a military veteran who coached youth football. A friend described him to the Las Vegas Review-Journal as “seriously one of the nicest guys ever” and “the most true-blue American guy I’ve ever met.”

Friends identify the Las Vegas police officer killed in Sunday's massacre: Charleston Hartfield, 34 https://t.co/CWu6qqTe9Q pic.twitter.com/dnHFnhQer0 — The Trace (@teamtrace) October 2, 2017

The Department of Defense shared a similar description of Hartfield on Wednesday while identifying him as an “All American Paratrooper for life.” “As with all who wear the AA patch, he and his Family remain part of our legacy even in death,” the department said in a statement. “By all accounts he was a special human being, someone who carried the best virtues and characteristics from this Division with him beyond his service here.” Rachel Parker Rachel Parker was a police records technician and had worked with the Manhattan Beach Police Department for 10 years. “She was just a great, great worker, always happy — definitely had her whole future ahead of her,” Manhattan Beach police spokeswoman Kristi Colombo said. “I’m heartbroken and speechless.”

Manhattan Beach police records tech Rachel Parker confirmed killed in Las Vegas mass shooting. https://t.co/uwmBMKRUsE pic.twitter.com/Y7kp130A1Q — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 2, 2017

Sandy Casey Special education teacher Sandy Casey was identified as one of the victims by Manhattan Beach Unified School District in Southern California. Christopher Willemse, Casey’s fiance, gave her a touching tribute on his Facebook page. “The love and support that she and I have received during these trying times just shows how important this wonderful woman truly was,” Willemse wrote. “She lived life to the fullest and made me the happiest man in the world. Im so grateful for the kind words and gestures, it means the world to me, especially for her.”

Casey had taught special education at the school for nine years.

“She’s absolutely loved by students and colleagues alike and will be remembered for her sense of humor, her passion for her work, her devotion to her students, her commitment to continue her own learning and taking on whatever new projects came her way,” district superintendent Mike Matthews said in a statement obtained by Los Angeles station KABC.

Angie Gomez

Angie Gomez, who graduated from California’s Riverside Polytechnic High School in 2015, has been identified by her former school’s PTSA as one of the victims.

“Please join me in lifting her and her family up in prayer. She will always be loved and endeared by our Poly Family,” a post on the school’s Facebook page read.

Denise Burditus Denise Burditus of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was attending the concert with her husband, Tony, when she was fatally shot. Her husband wrote on Facebook that his wife died in his arms. “It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting,” read the post, which was obtained by the West Virginia MetroNews. Denise had shared a number of photos of her and her husband enjoying the three-day Route 91 Harvest Music festival, including in the hours before the shooting.

Denise Chambers, who said she was friends with Burditus and her husband throughout high school in Hedgesville, West Virginia, described the couple to HuffPost as “high school sweethearts” who were “very much in love.”

“They were very active and full of life. Traveled around the country, took cruises, lived in different states and just recently moved back home to the Martinsburg West Virginia area,” Chambers wrote. “They took off to Vegas for the Music Festival when this horrific incident took place.”

Jenny Parks Jenny Parks, a mother of two and kindergarten teacher at Anaverde Hills School in Palmdale, California, was fatally shot attending the festival with her husband, Bobby. The couple were high school sweethearts, Bobby’s uncle, Steven McCarthy, told HuffPost. Jenny had just finished a master’s program to complete her teaching credentials in May and was planning a party for Bobby’s 40th birthday next week. “Everybody loved her,” McCarthy told HuffPost. “Whenever she came to a family function, she brightened up the room.” Bobby was also shot and is currently awaiting surgery. There are two separate GoFundMe pages set up for the family, one of which has raised over $19,000 so far. Jessica Maddin, a former co-worker of Bobby’s, set up a different GoFundMe account to help raise donations for funeral and medical expenses for the family.

Maddin runs a nonprofit organization called Jessica’s Hope Project that sends fitness care packages to military members. Even though Maddin hasn’t been particularly close to Bobby over the years, she said, he often came out to events to support the cause.

“He is very friendly, very outgoing, and always very supportive of the troops,” Maddin told HuffPost.

Susan Smith

Susan Smith, 53, an office manager for Vista Fundamental Elementary School in Simi Valley, was killed during the shooting. Jake Finch, a spokesperson for the school district, told the Los Angeles Times that Smith worked for Simi Valley Unified School District for 16 years.

“Everyone who came through those doors she knew. She knew the children, she knew the staff, she knew the parents,” Finch told the LA Times.

Smith was married with children, according to the paper.

Dana Gardner

Dana Gardner, a mother for three, was fatally shot at the concert while attending with her daughter Kayla, who was injured during the shooting, ABC 7 reports.

Kayla confirmed the news on her Facebook page.

“We are devastated and still in shock trying to comprehend what happened last night,” Kayla Gardner wrote. “My family and I appreciate the outpouring of love and support and ask for prayers at this time.”

Dana Gardner was a deputy reporter for the San Bernardino County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office and described as a dedicated public servant, The San Bernardino Sun reports.

Dana Gardner

Rhonda LeRocque

Rhonda LeRocque, a resident of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was attending the concert with her husband, her 6-year-old daughter and her father-in-law, according to her family. She was married to her husband, Jason, for 20 years, according to Boston 25 News.

“My sister didn’t do anything. She never hurt people,” LeRocque’s sister, Jennifer Zeleneski, told the Boston Herald. “She was the [kindest] person that I know. Her family is the picture perfect family, what you would aspire to be.”

Relatives told Boston 25 that LeRocque was “as close to perfection as you can get,” and described her as a big country music fan.

Family and friends remember Tewksbury mom killed during Las Vegas mass shooting. "She was as close to perfection as possible" @boston25 pic.twitter.com/PHPJqlp5S3 — Stephanie Coueignoux (@StephanieCNews) October 2, 2017

Thomas Day Jr.

Thomas Day Jr., 54, who worked as a home builder and lived in Riverside, California, was at the Route 91 festival with his four adult children, according to the Los Angeles Times.

His father told the outlet that his son “was the best dad” and said his family was grieving the loss.

“His kids are with me right now,” Thomas Day Sr. said. “They’re crushed.”

Christopher Roybal

Christopher Roybal, 28, a military veteran from Corona, California, who had served in Afghanistan, was at the concert celebrating an early birthday with his mother when the two were separated, ABC 7 reports.

“Today is the saddest day of my life,” Roybal’s mother, Debby Allen, posted on Facebook. “My son Christopher Roybal was murdered last night in Las Vegas. My heart is broken in a billion pieces. For anyone who knew the relationship we shared, you then know we were best friends. I will forever miss my Munchkin.”

John Phippen Business owner John Phippen, 56, was born in New York but moved to Santa Clarita, California, and opened JP Specialities, a home remodeling company. Phippen was hit by a bullet in the lower back while dancing with his son, Travis, who later helped him get to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, the Los Angeles Times reported. “He was my best friend,” Travis told the LA Times. “He never did anything wrong to anybody. He was always kind and gentle. He was the biggest teddy bear I knew.” Phippen’s neighbor, Leah Nagyivanyi, set up a GoFundMe page to help support his children. “This is a man who loved his family and his friends as if they were family. It is unfortunate to say he left alot behind,” Nagyivanyi wrote on the fundraising site. “John has five children and one grandson of which he absolutely adored. His youngest daughter is only 14 and who lost her Mom only 3 short years ago.”

Neysa Tonks

Neysa Tonks was a mother of three boys and worked at Technologent, a technology company based in Irvine, California. Her employer confirmed her death and called Tonks “a great mother, colleague and friend” who “brought so much joy, fun and laughter” to the company.

A GoFundMe page set up in her honor featured dozens of memories from family and friends, who remembered Tonks as a woman with “such a kind heart” and a zest for life that “was infectious.”

GoFundMe Nesya Tonks

Bailey Schweitzer

Bailey Schweitzer, a 20-year-old from Bakersfield, California, was identified by her father, Bakersfield Speedway owner Scott Schweitzer. Family members told 23ABC that Bailey’s parents left for Las Vegas right after the shooting.

Infinity Communications and Consulting, where Bailey worked as receptionist, released a statement Monday and announced a candlelight vigil for Bailey, The Washington Post reports.

“If you have ever called or visited our office, she was the perky one that helped direct you to the staff member you needed,” Infinity chief executive Fred Brakeman said in the statement.

Carrie Barnette

Disneyland employee Carrie Barnette, 34, was killed in the shooting on Sunday night. Variety reports that Disney CEO Bob Iger released a statement mourning her passing.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the tragic events in Las Vegas – the victims of violence, the witnesses, and the friends and families mourning loved ones,” the statment reads. “We are especially heartbroken over the loss of one of our own to this unconscionable and senseless act. Carrie Barnette had been a member of the Disney California Adventure culinary team for ten years and was beloved by her friends and colleagues. Our thoughts are with her family, along with our support, during this incredibly difficult time. Another valued Disney cast member, Jessica Milam, was also seriously injured and we are praying for her recovery.”

Barnette’s cousin, Janice Chambers, told Arizona Central that the family waited through the night to get information about her wellbeing. A friend who attended the festival with Barnette broke the news.

“Always smiling happy and upbeat,” Chambers told Arizona Central. “She spent many recent years caring for my aunt and uncle until they passed. She was definitely grandpa’s girl. She told me he loved hummingbirds and every time she saw one she’d say ‘Grandpa’s here.’”

Kurt Von Tillow

Kurt Von Tillow, 55, from the small town of Cameron Park, California, was killed at the festival and two of his family members were wounded in the attack, according to KCRA.

Mark Baca, a friend of Tillow, said he would always remember the man “for his big belly laughs and smiles and tremendous friendship.” Friends and family gathered Monday at a local country club to remember Tillow.

“Kurt was a great friend, a great husband to Mary Jo,” Baca wrote on Facebook. “Everyone was his friend. From [now] on every time I see a Bud Light how can I not think of Kurt.”

Jennifer Topaz Irvine

San Diego attorney Jennifer Topaz Irvine, 42, Irvine dedicated her career to family law and opened up her own firm to work more “directly with her clients,” according to her firm’s website. The 42-year-old lawyer also wrote on her site that she enjoyed snowboarding and hot yoga, and had a black belt in tae kwan do.

CBS News 8 correspondent Kyle Kraska, a close friend of the Irvine, posted a touching tribute to the lawyer on his Facebook page.

“My heart is broken,” Kraska wrote. “Jennifer Irvine, you are a shining light that will not be extinguished by a gutless coward with a gun. You brought so much joy to others, including me. You left this world singing & dancing, but far too soon. I will never forget you or any of the happy moments we shared. You made this world a better place simply by your presence. So long, my dear friend.”

Jennifer Irvine Facebook

Jack Beaton

Jack Beaton of Bakersfield, California, was killed after he used his body to shield his wife, Laura, from gunfire. Family members posted to social media to mourn Beaton and his selfless act, calling him “a true hero.”

Jerry Cook, Beaton’s father-in-law, described him to Bakersfield Now as a “kid at heart.” Cook recounted the story of the shooting as his daughter told it to him.

“He put Laurie on the ground and covered her with his body and he got shot I don’t know how many times,” Cook told Bakersfield Now. “Laurie was saying he was bleeding through the mouth, bleeding profusely, she knew he was dying. He told her he loved her. Laurie could tell he was slipping. She told him she loved him and she would see him in heaven.”

Beaton’s son, Jake, posted old family photos to his Facebook in an emotional tribute to his father.

“Lost my best friend,” Jake wrote. “I love you so much more then you could ever imagine. Please watch over our family. You will forever be remembered as our hero.”

Jack Beaton Facebook

Victor Link

Victor Link, 52, was a loan processor living in San Clemente, California. Link’s nephew Vincent, who confirmed the death to KBAK, said his uncle loved music and frequently traveled to concerts with his fiancée Lynn Gonzales.

Gonzales was treated at a hospital for shock, but Vincent was unsure if anyone else with Link had been hurt.

Victor Link left behind a son, Christian Link, 23, who wrote a heart-wrenching tribute to his father on Facebook.

“I love you so much Dad,” Christian wrote. “Thank you so much for adopting me. Thank you so much for being the best dad ... I just want to tell you how much I love you and I’m going to do all the things that we talked about but this time I’m actually going to do it! I love you Dad I’m so sorry you had to go.”

Victor Link Facebook Victor Link was among the victims in Sundays shooting in Las Vegas

Hannah Ahlers

Hannah Ahlers, 34, was a mother-of-three from Murrietta, California was shot in the head while attending the concert with husband and friends, her father-in-law, David Ahlers, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He described her as a “young Mary Tyler Moore.”

A friend, Sunni Almond, told the LA Times that she loved the outdoors and had a tight-knit group of friends.

“She was possibly one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen, with a heart to match,” Almond said. “She never came across with the diva mentality she easily could have had. She was a devoted mother and wife.”

Calla Medig

The 28-year-old from Alberta, Canada, operated a bed-and-breakfast alongside her mother in the alpine town of Jasper, according to CTV News.

The Jasper Royal Canadian Legion announced on Monday that they were lowering their flag in her memory.

“A young beautiful lady was taken too soon from us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. RIP Calla,” the legion posted on Facebook.

Bill Wolfe Jr.

For Bill and Robyn Wolfe, their trip to Vegas was meant to celebrate 20 years of marriage.

Instead, the couple became separated in the chaos on Sunday night, Bill’s aunt, Dora Wolf, told the Public Opinion.

More than 24 hours later, the family wasn’t sure of Bill’s whereabouts. It wasn’t until Tuesday morning that his name was publicly confirmed among the fatalities.

The husband and father coached Little League and youth wrestling in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

“This community and program lost a great man,” Cory Forrester, Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling’s president, told HuffPost. “He’s the kind of person you’d want in your community and it’s just devastating.”

Forrester, who said he knew Wolfe for about seven years through the wrestling program their kids participated in, described him as his “head guy” everyone could rely upon.

“Bill took care of people’s kids,” he said, explaining that Wolfe provided elementary-aged students with direction when they otherwise didn’t know what they wanted to do.

“Bill was good at that. Bill had that touch that a guy like me didn’t have,” Forrester added. “Bill was a very organized, a very straightforward kind of guy, was always on point, always knew the correct ways. He’s a guy who put a lot of structure in our program.”

The town of Shippensburg held a vigil for the coach on Monday night at a local sports stadium, which proved to be too small for the hundreds who attended, Forrester said.

“Wow, what a crowd of people that showed up,” he recalled thinking. “That really touched me that a community would come together in a situation like this.”

A GoFundMe account set up for Wolfe’s family has raised more than $18,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

It’s that positive response that Forrester said he hopes the world will see more of.

“This should be a wake-up call for the country that we need to be better to each other,” he said. “This is a time when a guy like this should be brought to the top and the guy who did this, that’s all the news wants to talk about, but these victims are the ones we should be talking about now.”

GoFundMe Bille Wolfe Jr. died during the festival attack.

Dorene Anderson

Dorene Anderson, 49, was attending the concert with her husband and two daughters when she was fatally wounded, local NBC affiliate KTUU reported.

The stay-at-home mom lived in Anchorage, Alaska, was a fan of both football and hockey and served as treasurer for the Cowbell Crew, which is a nonprofit organization for Alaska hockey fans, her friend Marie English told HuffPost in an email on Tuesday.

“She loved the Alaska Aces. She loved the Dallas Cowboys but most of all she loved her family. She was a stay at home mom and wife. She loved her family more than anything,” wrote English, who said she knew Anderson through their local hockey community.

“She had the heart of gold. Would do anything for anyone who needed help. She talked to everyone. She had such a gentle soul,” English added.

On a Facebook page for Aces fans, English shared news of Anderson’s death. She also shared a post from one of Anderson’s daughters, who noted that it was “one of the last family photos we will take.”

Austin Davis

Shortly after the shooting, Aubree Hennigan reached out on Facebook hoping to find her missing boyfriend, 29-year-old Austin Davis.

On Monday, she learned that he had died in the attack.

“Tonight we lost an amazing man,” Hennigan wrote. “Austin, my love, I can’t believe this happened. You didn’t deserve this.”

Davis worked for a local pipe-fitting service. The company announced his death on Facebook on Tuesday.

The high school that employs Davis’ mother, Lori Quick, has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

Facebook Austin Davis died in the shooting, his girlfriend Aubree Hennigan confirmed on Facebook.

Stacee Etcheber

Stacee Etcheber, a mother of two and hairdresser in Novato, California, was identified as one of the 59 killed in the shooting. Her brother-in-law, Al Atechber, broke the news during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We are truly going to miss her,” Al Atechber said, according to the Marin Independent Journal. “She was a vivacious, tough-as-nails person; someone that just never gave up.”

“Please pray for our family during this difficult time,” he added in a Facebook post. “She leaves behind two adoring beautiful children and an amazing husband. Thank you to everyone for all the support in this past few days. We will dearly miss you.”

Etcheber was 50. She is survived by her 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son, as well as her husband of 13 years.

Facebook Stacee Etcheber leaves behind two children and a husband.

Christiana Duarte

Christiana Duarte, a recent University of Arizona graduate, was confirmed dead on Monday. The 22-year-old Torrance woman had been posting Snapchats of her weekend adventure before the shooting, the Daily Breeze reported.

She had been texting photos to her friend Maddie Noble all day. Soon after the shooting began, the texts stopped.

Duarte worked as a fan service associate for the Los Angeles Kings.

So proud of my sister. Graduating from Arizona today. Watch out world she's coming for you!!!🌹🎓🎓🎓 love you Cheekies @Chrissyyyduarte pic.twitter.com/KmV22F4Azn — Michael Duarte (@DuarteMjduarte) May 13, 2017

Rocio Guillen Rocha

Rocio Guillen Rocha was a mother of four who lived in Anaheim, California. She was a longtime cast member at Disneyland, which announced her death on a company blog and noted she had just given birth to her fourth child “a few weeks ago.”

“She loved sports and baskeball,” Rocha’s cousin, Vanessa, wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother as she would always say. She was a supermom, always working hard and juggling everything to be the best mom to her 4 children.”

Rocha was engaged to be married.

GoFundMe Rocio Guillen Rocha had given birth to her fourth child just weeks before the shooting.

Candice Bowers

Candice Bowers, from Garden Grove, California, was a mother of two who died in the shooting, her family confirmed.

“Candice left this world doing what she loved, dancing to country music among loved ones,” a GoFundMe page launched by family members reads. “She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.”

GoFundMe Candice Bowers was described as a lover of country music.

Jordyn Rivera

Jordyn Rivera, a 21-year-old from La Verne, California, was a fourth-year student in health care management at California State University, San Bernardino. She’d traveled to the Harvest festival with her mother, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Friends described her as “a very genuine and caring person.”

“The Rivera family is amazing, and I’m numb,” Mike Schrader, a family friend, told the outlet.

GoFundMe Jordyn Rivera, 21, was described as a "very genuine and caring person."

Lisa Patterson

Lisa Patterson was described as a fixture of the community in Lomita, California. She owned a hardwood flooring business with her husband, Robert, according to The Arizona Republic.

Robert Patterson spoke outside a memorial for victims near the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday, describing his late wife as a “great person” who loved the city.

“I can’t believe she’s gone,” Patterson told local television station Fox 5. “Once I didn’t hear from her for over a day, then I knew that something very bad had happened.”

Lisa Patterson was 46.

GoFundMe Lisa Patterson loved Las Vegas, her husband said.

Andrea Castilla

Andrea Castilla, of Orange, California, was in Las Vegas to celebrate her 28th birthday with her boyfriend and her sister, according to a GoFundMe page set up in her memory.

Her father, Gus, said in a post on Facebook that he was in “deep pain to see my beautiful daughter Andrea gone.”

“Her beautiful soul will live on forever,” he wrote. “I will think of her every day not one day will go by that I don’t.”

Facebook "I will think of her every day," Andrea Castilla's father wrote on Facebook this week.

Kelsey Meadows

Kelsey Meadows, of Taft, California, was killed in the shooting, her brother said on Facebook early Tuesday.

“My family and I want to take a minute and thank everyone that has been trying to help us locate my sister,” Brad Meadows wrote. “So it is with an absolutely shattered heart that I let everyone know that Kelsey did not survive this tragic event.”

Meadows was a substitute teacher at Taft Union High School. She was 27.

Facebook Kelsey Meadows was a substitute teacher at a high school in Taft, California.

Keri Galvan

Keri Galvan, of Thousand Oaks, California, was killed while out with her husband and friends. Her sister described her sister as a “devoted wife and mother.”

Galvan was a mother of three children, her sister said on a GoFundMe page set up in her honor.

GoFundMe Keri Galvan was described by her sister as a “devoted wife and mother."

Laura Shipp

Laura Shipp was “an awesome person loved by everybody,” according to Robin Harvey, a co-worker who announced Shipp’s death on Facebook.

“She was an awesome person loved by everybody had a great sense of humor an awesome laugh and great smile,” Harvey wrote. “You will truly be missed.”

Shipp’s son, Corey, works at a restaurant in Las Vegas, according to a GoFundMe account set up in her memory.

GoFundMe A co-worker of Laura Shipp said she had "an awesome laugh and a great smile."

Michelle Vo

Michelle Vo of Los Angeles had just made a friend at the bar before shots rang out. She danced with her new friend, Kody Robertson of Ohio, who would later learn of her death after Vo was shot in the chest, according to The Washington Post.

As Vo lay on the ground injured, Robertson, 32, stayed by her side to protect her.

“We’d run and duck and run and duck and run and duck,” Robertson later told The Columbus Dispatch. “Your instinct is to run, to get away from that, but there were so many people, too many people down all over who needed help.”

“Michelle didn’t make it,” Robertson said a doctor told him at Sunrise Hospital, when he finally managed to track down where Vo had been taken. “The wounds were too much. She didn’t make it.”

Vo was 32.

Among the 59 victims: San Jose's Michelle Vo. She used to work w/ my wife at #Synopsys in Mt. View a few years ago. Her personality and smile lit up the room. #RIP #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/eWLcyDye6o — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) October 3, 2017

Michael Anderson

Michael Anderson’s partner, Bianca Acosta, called him “the man that I will never stop loving” in a moving post on Facebook.

“I look into my son’s eyes and see his father... There’s no amount of time that’ll surpass my love and hurt for Michael,” she wrote. “He was our whole world. And now I simply don’t know how to go on without him.”

“To know that I’ll never have his comforting hands caress me, and strong arms pull my body into his in the middle of the night breaks my heart entirely,” she continued. “Rest in love mi amor, we will always love you.”

GoFundMe “He was our whole world," Anderson's partner said. "And now I simply don’t know how to go on without him.”

Denise Cohen

Denise Cohen, of Carpinteria, California, was killed at the festival alongside her partner, Derrick “Bo” Taylor, her family confirmed on Facebook.

“I am so very heartbroken and I love my mother more than anything in this world,” Cohen’s son, Jeff Rees, wrote, according to KEYT. “Our families are all in shock and are still trying to process this.”

Cohen was the mother of two sons.

Facebook “Our families are all in shock and are still trying to process this," Denise Cohen's son wrote.

Derrick “Bo” Taylor

Derrick “Bo” Taylor was a corrections lieutenant and 29-year veteran of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He celebrated his 56th birthday last month and was at the festival with his partner, Denise Cohen.

“There are no words to express the feeling of loss and sadness regarding Bo’s passing,” Sierra Conservation Center warden Joel Martinez wrote to staff. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Courtesy of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation “Bo’s loss will be felt throughout the prison, conservation camps and Department," Derrick Taylor's colleague wrote.

Chris Hazencomb

Chris Hazencomb, 44, was from Camarillo, California. His mother, Maryanne, told the Ventura Country Star that her son loved country music and sports and was an employee at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in town.

“He was good to everybody,” his mother told the outlet. “He’d go out on the limb for everybody.”

Hazencomb was at the concert with his friend Nicole Torres, who launched a GoFundMe in his memory, calling him “a very kind man that everyone loved dearly.”

GoFundMe “He was good to everybody,” Chris Hazencomb's mother said of her son.

Steve Berger

Steve Berger, of Minnesota, was in Las Vegas to celebrate his 44th birthday with his girlfriend and several friends. He grew up in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and worked as a financial adviser in the Twin Cities. He was the father of three kids, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

His friend Josh Decker, who was at the festival with him, said Berger was “larger than life.”

“He was charismatic, full of energy and breathed life into every room. He was always so positive,” Decker said. “He was larger than life to me.”

EFS Advisors “He was charismatic, full of energy and breathed life into every room," Steve Berger's friend said.

Carrie Parsons

Carrie Parsons, from Seattle, was at the festival and was a huge fan of country singer Eric Church, according to The Washington Post.

Originally from Bainbridge Island, Washington, Parsons worked at a staffing agency in Seattle.

Facebook Carrie Parsons was a huge fan of country singer Eric Church.

Melissa Ramirez

Melissa Ramirez was a graduate of California State University, Bakersfield, and lived in Los Angeles’ North Hollywood neighborhood, according to her Facebook page. She worked as a member services specialist at AAA and had traveled to Las Vegas with friends.

Family members who set up a GoFundMe account in her memory said they were mourning her death and asked to “please keep the Ramirez family in your prayers.”

“It is with deepest sadness and absolute shock that we mourn the loss of a family member,” they wrote.

Ramirez was 26.

GoFundMe Melissa Ramirez worked at AAA and was a graduate of California State University, Bakersfield.

Tara Roe Smith

Tara Roe Smith lived in Okotoks, Alberta, and was in Las Vegas with her husband and friends for the weekend, according to HuffPost Canada.

“They were there just to have a good time and to enjoy a concert,” her aunt, Val Rodgers, said. “She was a beautiful soul. She was a wonderful mother and our family is going to miss her dearly.″

Roe Smith, the mother of two young boys, worked as a model and an educational assistant for a local school division. She was 34.

GoFundMe "She was a wonderful mother and our family is going to miss her dearly," Tara Roe Smith's aunt said.

Brian Fraser

Brian Fraser, of La Palma, California, was in Las Vegas with his wife, family and friends and was near the stage as Jason Aldean was about to play Fraser’s favorite song, according to a GoFundMe page set up in his memory.

“A bigger than life man taken far too soon,” the page said of Fraser. “Brian was a rock of love and support to his family.”

Fraser was a father of four children.

GoFundMe "A bigger than life man taken far too soon," a GoFundMe page said of Brian Fraser.

Nicol Kimura

Friends described Nicol Kimura, of Placentia, California, as a “beautiful soul” with an infectious laugh and a charming personality.

“My best friend and my own personal ray of sunshine,” Kimura’s friend Tracy Anne wrote on Facebook. “My partner in crime in all things that life had to offer us and a friend that I could always count on through it all.”

A GoFundMe page set up in Kimura’s honor said her “heart was bigger than most human beings.”

“Her spirit was beautiful, her laugh was infectious, and she just had a way of making every time we gathered an awesome one,” the page says. “She made you jealous of how much she loved life.”

GoFundMe A GoFundMe page for Nicol Kimura says “she made you jealous of how much she loved life."

Heather Alvarado

Heather Alvarado, of Cedar City, Utah, was in Las Vegas “to get away” and listen to country music with her family, according to a GoFundMe page.

Alvarado, 35, was a mother of three children. Her husband, Albert Alvarado, is a Cedar City firefighter.

“She was happiest when she was together with her family, especially her children and she would do ANYTHING for them,” Albert said in a statement provided to The Salt Lake Tribune.

GoFundMe Heather Alvarado's husband said she was "happiest when she was together with her family."

Brennan Stewart

Las Vegas native Brennan Stewart, 30, was killed during the shooting, his sister-in-law confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Tuesday.

Stewart was separated from his girlfriend, Gia Iantuono, when the chaos began.

Iantuono told HuffPost it had been a great day leading up to the tragedy. She and Stewart were excited to sing “every word to every song.”

But once the shooting began, Stewart collapsed to the ground and the two were separated.

Iantuono credits a man named CJ Lee with saving her life by staying with her during the shooting after she had dislocated her knee running. Lee pulled her away from the carnage, she said, and they hid under a table together.

When a security guard finally found them, Iantuono, who couldn’t move, was taken out in a wheelbarrow. She learned of her boyfriend’s death on Monday after a phone call from Stewart’s father.

“Brennan saved me that day,” she told HuffPost. “He was an angel, a hero and I don’t believe I would still be here if it wasn’t for him or for CJ getting me to safety.”

Friends on Facebook expressed their condolences and shared memories of Stewart. Playing music was one of his passions, as seen in multiple videos of him strumming a guitar.

Patricia Mestas

Patricia Mestas, 67, of Menifee Lakes, California, was attending the concert with her friend Kim Gervais and Gervais’ son, ABC 7 reported.

“Pati was one great lady, loved her family and country music,” a GoFundMe account set up for her family reads. “She was at the concert in Las Vegas enjoying he music that she waited so long to go to ... happy and excited.”

A Facebook page listed as belonging to Mestas showcases prideful photos of her grandchildren, profile covers for peace and prayers for those involved in previous tragedies, as well as photos of her attending the Stagecoach country music festival in California.

Facebook Patricia "Pati" Mesta, 67, of Menifee Lakes, Calif., was reportedly attending the concert with a friend.

Tom Smith, who identified Mestas as his cousin in a Facebook post, memorialized her as a “true and dedicated Christian” whose “generous smile was infectious.”

“It brightly reflected the Glory of God like a beacon of joy. Heaven’s gain this day is our loss, though only temporarily,” Smith wrote.

Kim Gervais, Mestas’ friend, was critically wounded. According to a GoFundMe page set up for Gervais, the grandmother from Southern California was shot in her spine, leaving her a quadriplegic.

Erick Silva

The 21-year-old was working on the music festival’s security detail when the first shots rang out. Instead of running away, he began helping others evacuate.

“He was trying to help people get out,” Gina Argento, office manager for the Las Vegas branch of Contemporary Services Corp. security, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He was in front of the stage. He was in front of everything.”

Silva’s uncle, Rob Morgan, a motivational speaker who had been posting live videos from Las Vegas to Facebook before the shooting, posted another on Monday, showing him reduced to tears.

“I’m with my family right now here in Vegas, live, from the house, of one of the victims ― my nephew,” Morgan says on the video.

“He’s gone forever ... off the face of this earth,” Morgan says, pausing to choke back tears. “This is real life, this is what happens.”

Silva’s stepsister, Daisy Hernandez, told CNN that Silva worked in security because he loved helping people.

“He was a great son, brother, uncle who was loved by so many people,” Hernandez said. “He had just turned 21 this August and I’m pretty sure he died trying to protect people at that concert.”

Facebook Erick Silva, 21, was working on the concert's security detail and was helping others escape.

Carly Kreibaum

The wife, and mother of two from Sutherland, Iowa, was attending the music festival with friends when she was shot amid chaos that separated from her companions, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Her condition and whereabouts weren’t known until late Tuesday night, when her sister-in-law, Sarah Rohwer, confirmed her death to Sioux City station KTIV.

Her husband, Chris Kreibaum, posted on Facebook earlier that day that he was on a plane heading to Las Vegas, “but we still don’t know anything at this time.”

Though he never provided an update, news of his wife’s death spread and his Facebook post was flooded with condolences from friends, family and total strangers expressing heartbreak and prayers.

Cameron Robinson

The 27-year-old Utah resident was at the festival with his boyfriend when he was fatally shot in the neck, his stepmother, Trina Gray, told HuffPost.

“I’ve been trying to block out [my emotions] because my daughter is flying to Vegas to handle everything,” Gray said through tears. “I called Cameron my bonus kid, not my stepkid. He called me his bonus mom.”

Robinson died in the arms of his boyfriend, Robert, who is now living with survivor’s guilt, Gray said. During the festival, Robinson texted photos back to his stepmom joking that he and Robert wanted to have singer Sam Hunt’s children.

“He was ― God, he was everything,” Gray said. “He went after everything he wanted and he got it. He was everything.”

Gray said she last saw Robinson in January, when she went out to lunch with him and his boyfriend. The waiter told Robinson and Robert they made a “cute couple,” which sent Robinson over the moon, Gray said.

“Cameron was so happy to go out in the world and be accepted,” she added. “That made him so happy.”

Trina Gray Cameron Robinson died in the arms of his boyfriend during the tragedy.

Robinson’s 4-year-old nephew ― Gray’s grandson ― often video-chatted with him, and especially loved Robinson’s dog. One day, a package arrived for the boy with a stuffed dog inside from his uncle.

Gray still has to reckon with telling her grandson the news. For now, when the boy asks why she’s crying, she tells him it’s because of her recently deceased mother. She doesn’t have to heart to tell him about Robinson.

“I am trying to wake up from his nightmare,” Robinson’s sister, Meghan Ervin, wrote on Facebook.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover funeral costs.

Gray could be heard holding back sobs before taking a deep breath and sighing. Then she asked a question many people must be asking themselves:

“Who goes to a concert and gets killed?”

Facebook Cameron Robinson was fatally shot while at the festival with his boyfriend.