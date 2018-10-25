'Late Show' Has Some Blunt Advice To U.S. Troops Under Trump: 'Lie Your Ass Off'

On #LSSC tonight: A quick pep talk for the troops. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/YKgExFAWSQ— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 26, 2018
Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” gave the famous opening scene from “Patton” a makeover for the era of President Donald Trump.
Speaking with a giant American flag as the backdrop, the show’s version of a military leader offers some advice to U.S. troops ordered to the U.S.-Mexico border to block asylum-seekers:
“Thirty years from now, when you’re sitting by your fireside with your grandson on your knee and he asks, ‘what did you do when Donald Trump was president?’ Take a deep breath, look into his eyes, and lie your ass off.”
Then, he has some suggestions on what to say to that hypothetical future grandchild.
See the rest of the speech in the clip above.