10/25/2018 11:11 pm ET

'Late Show' Has Some Blunt Advice To U.S. Troops Under Trump: 'Lie Your Ass Off'

Stephen Colbert's team has a suggestion for how to answer some uncomfortable questions.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” gave the famous opening scene from “Patton” a makeover for the era of President Donald Trump

Speaking with a giant American flag as the backdrop, the show’s version of a military leader offers some advice to U.S. troops ordered to the U.S.-Mexico border to block asylum-seekers: 

“Thirty years from now, when you’re sitting by your fireside with your grandson on your knee and he asks, ‘what did you do when Donald Trump was president?’ Take a deep breath, look into his eyes, and lie your ass off.” 

Then, he has some suggestions on what to say to that hypothetical future grandchild. 

See the rest of the speech in the clip above. 

Ed Mazza
