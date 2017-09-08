It’s difficult to know what to be mad about anymore with the Trump administration. There are so many things!
He’s announced plans to eliminate DACA, ban transgender individuals from the military, and he’s still under investigation for possibly colluding with the Russian government during the 2016 election.
With so many reasons to be upset, “The Late Show” insists that we stay as focused and organized as possible with our Trump outrage.
