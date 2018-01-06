COMEDY
01/06/2018 04:08 am ET

‘Late Show’ Imagines Donald Trump Adjusting To Life After Steve Bannon

Poor Breitbark the dog.

By Lee Moran

Breaking up with anyone can be hard to do.

So on Friday, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” imagined just how President Donald Trump is coping following the complete disintegration of his relationship with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Tensions have risen between the pair after Bannon was quoted as slamming Trump’s administration in Michael Wolff’s new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

See how Trump is dealing with it all (according to “The Late Show”) above.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
