'Late Show' Climbs Aboard 'Schoolhouse Rock' To Explain Double Negatives

"Double negative what's your function? A desperate way to not side with the Russians."
By Carla Baranauckas

After President Donald Trump walked back his remarks from his news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin by saying he had used “sort of a double negative,” “The Late Show” looked to that old favorite “Schoolhouse Rock” to put the situation into some perspective.

“Double negative, what’s your function? A desperate way to not side with the Russians. Double negative how’s that function? Confusing the people with sentence construction,” the song begins.

Sing along with the video above to straighten out the woulds and wouldn’ts.

