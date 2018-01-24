Laura Dern Has A Dog Doppelgänger And The Internet Agrees

Much like the cat that looked like “Girls” and “Star Wars” actor Adam Driver, the internet is going crazy for this dog that many think resembles actress Laura Dern.

Twitter user Margaret Lyons tweeted out a photo of Kimchee the Maltipoo, an adorable dog with over 6,300 Instagram followers.

This dog looks like Laura Dern https://t.co/3QI7eA41Zx pic.twitter.com/YIqkmJZKc8 — Margaret Lyons (@margeincharge) January 23, 2018

People couldn’t believe the dog’s likeness to Dern:

Omg it’s the star of Jurassic Bark! — Elana Brooke Fishman (@elanafishman) January 23, 2018

THIS DOG DOES LOOK LIKE LAURA DERN HOW EVEN — ˗ˏˋ esdee ˎˊ˗ (@poestrikesback) January 24, 2018

@social_justine this dog is very upset that Amabella is being excluded — zdp (@zdepretzel) January 23, 2018

Find a collie that looks like Nicole Kidman and a Jack Russell terrier that resembles Reese Witherspoon, and you have an HBO series order, Lyons. — David Fear (@davidlfear) January 23, 2018

Dern had a great sense of humor about her doggie doppelgänger and shared the photo with followers on her Twitter account.

“Should she have played Renata in Big Little Lies?!” the actress jokingly tweeted.

Perhaps Kimchee could a Season 2 appearance on the hit HBO show?

A post shared by Kimchee The Maltipoo (@kimcheethemaltipoo) on Jan 14, 2018 at 10:02am PST