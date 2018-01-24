Laura Dern Has A Dog Doppelgänger And The Internet Agrees

Much like the cat that looked like “Girls” and “Star Wars” actor Adam Driver, the internet is going crazy for this dog that many think resembles actress Laura Dern.
Twitter user Margaret Lyons tweeted out a photo of Kimchee the Maltipoo, an adorable dog with over 6,300 Instagram followers.
People couldn’t believe the dog’s likeness to Dern:
Dern had a great sense of humor about her doggie doppelgänger and shared the photo with followers on her Twitter account.
“Should she have played Renata in Big Little Lies?!” the actress jokingly tweeted.
Perhaps Kimchee could a Season 2 appearance on the hit HBO show?
We’ll be waiting.
