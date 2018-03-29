MEDIA
03/29/2018 12:10 pm ET

Nutrish Pulling Ads From Laura Ingraham's Show Over Attack On Parkland Survivor

The Fox News host mocked 17-year-old David Hogg for not getting into a few colleges.
By Hayley Miller
Laura Ingraham claimed David Hogg had whined about college rejections.

Nutrish, the pet food line owned by celebrity chef Rachael Ray, tweeted Thursday that it will no longer advertise during Laura Ingraham’s show after the Fox News host bashed a teen survivor of the Parkland school shooting.

“We are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program, as the comments she has made are not consistent with how we feel people should be treated,” a spokesman for Nutrish told HuffPost in a statement.

The company’s announcement came a day after Ingraham mocked David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, for not getting accepted into a few colleges.

In response, Hogg called on people to pressure a dozen companies to remove their ads from Ingraham’s programs, which include “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News and a morning radio show on Talk 1370 AM of Austin, Texas. Nutrish is pulling its commercials from the Fox News show, a company spokesman told HuffPost.

HuffPost reached out to every company on Hogg’s list of Igraham advertisers. Only Nutrish has responded. A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment either.

Hayley Miller
Reporter, HuffPost
