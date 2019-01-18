Fox News host Laura Ingraham ranted about “minority privilege” as she attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for criticizing her on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote last week that Fox News had “crossed a line beyond conservatism and into outright bigotry” with its financing of Ingraham and fellow host Tucker Carlson.

Let’s learn about this, shall we?



Many have recognized that @FoxNews has crossed a line beyond conservatism and into outright bigotry with their financing of Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. Tucker finances the @DailyCaller, which posted fake nudes of me.



Here’s a breakdown⬇️ https://t.co/nnajlpIcML — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2019

Ingraham in response railed against what she described as the “continuing effort to beat everything into the ground as a racist offense” in Thursday’s episode of “The Laura Ingraham Show Podcast.”

“So, when you can’t debate a point, you throw back ‘white privilege, you can’t understand,’ and then there’s nowhere for that person to go. You shut down debate,” she said, and added: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is trying that little trick on Tucker Carlson and me.”

Ingraham urged Ocasio-Cortez not to judge her, and then asked about “the privilege of being a protected member of a class that you can never criticize, lest you be called racist?”