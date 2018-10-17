Laura Ingraham: Vote GOP Or Democrats Will Replace You With Immigrants

Fox News host Laura Ingraham used scare tactics about immigration to urge her audience to vote Republican in the upcoming November midterms.

“Your views on immigration will have zero impact and zero influence on a House dominated by Democrats who want to replace you, the American voters, with newly amnestied citizens and an ever-increasing number of chain migrants,” the host of “The Ingraham Angle” said Tuesday, per a clip shared online by Media Matters.

Ingraham also said that GOP voters may be frustrated with “the Republicans and what they failed to do at the border,” but warned the cause would be totally lost if “the open borders Democrats” take the House.

See her full comments in the clip below: