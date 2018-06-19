Laura Ingraham Compares Child Immigrant Detention Centers To Summer Camps

SOPA Images via Getty Images Fox News host Laura Ingraham, shown here on Feb. 23, 2018, at CPAC in Oxon Hill, Md., on Monday compared immigration detention centers to summer camps.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized the backlash against the Trump administration for separating immigrant families at the border as part of its “zero tolerance” policy, comparing the detention centers, where children can be seen being kept inside chain-link cages and heard wailing for their parents, to summer camp.

“More kids are being separated from their parents and temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps, or as The San Diego Union Tribune described them today, as basically looking like boarding schools,” Ingraham said Monday. “The American people are footing a really big bill for what is tantamount to a slow-rolling invasion of the United States.”

The newspaper reported that the Casa San Diego facility for immigrant children has “classrooms, a play area with soccer goals and a medical clinic with superheroes like Wonder Woman, Superman and the Hulk on the walls.”

Ingraham fails to mention the added context that the Tribune article included, which said that upon closer inspection, the facility contains aspects that resemble a prison.

“It’s surrounded by fencing that is backed by privacy netting, and a sign at the gate warns visitors that it’s under video surveillance 24 hours per day. If someone opens the front door of the facility without first swiping a badge, an alarm blares through the hallway, warning of a potential escape.”

.@IngrahamAngle: "The American people are footing a really big bill for what is tantamount to a slow rolling invasion of the United States." pic.twitter.com/HJd6TsTEca — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 19, 2018