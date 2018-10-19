Laura Ingraham Issues Dire Immigration Warning If Democrats Win Elections

Fox News host Laura Ingraham ramped up her rhetoric about immigration on Thursday to stir conservatives before the midterm elections.
“No American should suffer or be brutalized in order to fulfill the Democrats’ fantasy of a borderless society,” she said in a clip provided by Media Matters. “No American worker should see his or her wages go down because there’s an illegal immigrant ... who’s willing to work for 40 percent less. In Donald Trump we finally have a president who wants to tackle this problem, not just pass it on to the next president the way Obama did.”
Trump has denounced a traveling caravan of 4,000 asylum-seeking migrants from Central America to motivate his Republican base on the issue of border security. Ingraham did the same ― and then some.
“Now, the Democrats talk taking the house will ensure that this caravan of 4,000 eventually becomes a flow of 4 million, 4 million-plus, before we know it,” she said. “This cannot happen.”
