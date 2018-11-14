Laura Ingraham Goes On 10-Minute Rant Against Diverse New Members Of Congress

Fox News host Laura Ingraham dedicated a segment of her show Tuesday to criticizing four progressive Democrats who won election to Congress in last week’s midterms.

In a 10-minute segment titled “The Freshman Insurrection,” the “Ingraham Angle” host predicted that “dark, pink clouds” were gathering on the horizon with the arrival of Congresswomen-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (the youngest woman ever elected to Congress), Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts’ first black congresswoman), Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar (the first Muslim women elected to Congress).

Ingraham, who ahead of the midterms repeatedly urged her audience to vote Republican or face an invasion of immigrants, dubbed the quartet “the four horsewomen of the apocalypse” and expressed doubt about their ability to work with other Democrats.

She further accused the “progressive upstarts” of holding “the most radical views in Congress” — such as advocating for free college and health care for all ― and mocked them for posing for this “squad” photograph:

Check out the clip here: