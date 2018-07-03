Laura Ingraham justifies family separation because "there's only so much of the love you can spread around" pic.twitter.com/HTIw37KFo4

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said on Monday that separating immigrant families at the border was “sad,” but argued that there was only a finite amount of love in America.

“Most people believe that if you come into the country illegally, it’s sad when your family gets separated, no one wants to see that, but it’s your responsibility,” she said, according to a clip posted by Media Matters.

Ingraham claimed that one woman who was reunited with her daughter after being separated at the border complained that America “doesn’t have a heart.” Then she blamed the mother for crossing the border illegally in the first place.

“That’s nice that she’s reunited, but she made that decision. So, I understand the heart argument, I get the compassion argument, but Americans have been struggling for, like, three decades, and haven’t seen a raise,” she said, adding:

“So, there’s only so much of the love you can spread around, when your own family, an American citizen, or an American veteran on a street is having trouble.”

