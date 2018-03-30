Fox News host Laura Ingraham apologized on Twitter on Thursday after mocking teen shooting survivor David Hogg over his college rejections.
But not everyone is ready to forgive and forget.
Many called Ingraham out over the wording of her statement, which cited “the spirit of Holy Week” as a reason for her apology.
Others noted cynically that the apology only came after multiple companies announced they would no longer advertise on “The Ingraham Angle,” including Nestlé, Johnson & Johnson, Expedia and Hulu.
“She only apologized after we went after her advertisers,” Hogg told the New York Times. “It kind of speaks for itself.”
Here’s some of the reaction on Twitter:
