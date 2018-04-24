Laura Ingraham Slams Advertisers Who Fled Her Show: 'They All Gave In To The Mob'

Laura Ingraham used her radio show on Monday to attack the advertisers who ditched her Fox News program after she mocked David Hogg, one of the teen survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

She also attacked “the left” for criticizing her and other conservatives.

“They can’t argue with you so they demonize you,” Ingraham said in comments posted online by Media Matters. “OK, well, keep demonizing me. Go. Bring it on. Meanwhile, our ratings are sky high on Fox, by the way.”

Ingraham has been the subject of an advertiser boycott since accusing Hogg of “whining” when he mentioned that he didn’t get into all of the colleges he applied to. After her comments, more than two dozen sponsors ditched “The Ingraham Angle” and she took a week off the air.

On Monday, Ingraham praised advertiser My Pillow for sticking with her show.

“Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy, he’s selling so many pillows,” she said.

She also noted that Ace Hardware, which had initially stopped advertising during “The Ingraham Angle,” soon reversed course.

“I mean, support Ace Hardware franchises across the country, support them because they said no to the mob,” Ingraham said. “All these other companies ― SlimFast, Jenny Craig ― they all gave in to the mob.”