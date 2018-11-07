Fox News' Laura Ingraham Trolls Taylor Swift With Song Lyrics

Taylor Swift’s own lyrics were used against her by Fox News host Laura Ingraham after the pop star’s preferred candidate was defeated in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Ingraham tweeted at Swift “haters gonna hate,” with the hashtag #shakeitoff.

Swift had earlier revealed her vote for former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) in the Tennessee Senate race, who eventually lost out to Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R).

Swift broke her silence on politics with an impassioned plea on Instagram in October, in which she urged people to register to vote. It reportedly spurred thousands of new registrations.