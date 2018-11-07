MEDIA
Fox News' Laura Ingraham Trolls Taylor Swift With Song Lyrics

Guess now they've really got bad blood.
By Lee Moran

Taylor Swift’s own lyrics were used against her by Fox News host Laura Ingraham after the pop star’s preferred candidate was defeated in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Ingraham tweeted at Swift “haters gonna hate,” with the hashtag #shakeitoff.

Swift had earlier revealed her vote for former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) in the Tennessee Senate race, who eventually lost out to Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R).

Swift broke her silence on politics with an impassioned plea on Instagram in October, in which she urged people to register to vote. It reportedly spurred thousands of new registrations.

“So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count,” she wrote.

