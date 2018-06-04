Laura Prepon And Ben Foster Get Married

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster got married ― and it’s all there in black and white.

Prepon, the former “That ’70s Show” star who’s currently on “Orange Is The New Black,” announced the news Sunday with a sweet black and white photo of the two presumably on their big day.

“Wishing all of us the good stuff!” she wrote.

A post shared by Laura Prepon (@lauraprepon) on Jun 3, 2018 at 10:54am PDT

The private pair were longtime friends before they got engaged in 2016, not even telling Prepon’s former ”’70s” costar and pal Ashton Kutcher.

They welcomed a baby daughter, Ella, in August.

TMZ reported that Prepon, 38, and Foster, 37, were spotted getting their marriage license last month in New York, so the nuptials didn’t come as too much of a surprise.