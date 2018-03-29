Lauren Hogg, one of the teen survivors of last month’s mass shooting at a Florida high school, is accusing a Fox News host of cyberbullying.

Laura Ingraham of the “Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday mocked Hogg’s brother, David Hogg, also a survivor of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which left 17 dead.

He has since become a vocal proponent of gun control, and has been attacked from the right for it.

Ingraham said the high school senior “whined” about getting rejected by four colleges:

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Lauren Hogg defended her brother:

How low are your ratings @IngrahamAngle that you have to start attacking my brother’s grades to get attention? If you ask me, he is more articulate than you and has far better character. Man, that’s real low even for you. Coming from a 14 year old, please grow up. #NeverAgain https://t.co/CgUVeGRfxP — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) March 28, 2018

Her brother called for a boycott of Ingraham’s show on Wednesday evening:

Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers ... Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Lauren Hogg also called on first lady Melania Trump, who has vowed to fight cyberbullying, to speak out.

Hogg, who lost four friends in the mass shooting, made a similar comment last month when Donald Trump Jr. “liked” two tweets promoting right-wing conspiracy theories about her brother.

“You say that your mission as first lady is to stop cyber bullying,” she tweeted. “Don’t you think it would have been smart to have a convo with your stepson @ DonaldJTrumpJr before he liked a post about a false conspiracy theory which ... put a target on my back?”