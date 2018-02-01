Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui could probably have a second career as an Amy Winehouse impersonator.

Jauregui paid tribute to the late British star with a lip-sync performance of “Rehab” as she went head-to-head with fellow Fifth Harmony bandmates in this week’s Lip Sync Battle episode set to air Thursday night on Paramount Network. The Latina’s transformation and her uncanny resemblance to Winehouse has wowed some fans on Twitter.

Wow Lauren looks so much like Amy pic.twitter.com/PCx5e4JlxW — Lauren’s Luggage did #that (@LaurenSunnySide) January 31, 2018

Am I the only one who didn't realize their idol was dressed up as Amy Winehouse as they look so alike MY GODDDD😩💞 — James Brunner (@jamesbrunner14) February 1, 2018

The singer’s Amy Winehouse impersonation will have to beat what bandmates Dinah Jones, Normani Kordei and Ally Brooke have in store for Thursday’s episode. Brooke stepped it up by combining two artists in her performance: Selena Quintanilla and Jennifer Lopez.