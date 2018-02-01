Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui could probably have a second career as an Amy Winehouse impersonator.
Jauregui paid tribute to the late British star with a lip-sync performance of “Rehab” as she went head-to-head with fellow Fifth Harmony bandmates in this week’s Lip Sync Battle episode set to air Thursday night on Paramount Network. The Latina’s transformation and her uncanny resemblance to Winehouse has wowed some fans on Twitter.
The singer’s Amy Winehouse impersonation will have to beat what bandmates Dinah Jones, Normani Kordei and Ally Brooke have in store for Thursday’s episode. Brooke stepped it up by combining two artists in her performance: Selena Quintanilla and Jennifer Lopez.
The Mexican-American star explained why she decided to do the Queen of Tejano’s “Como la Flor” and J.Lo’s “On the Floor” in a preview.
“Selena is my favorite entertainer of all time, and also J.Lo has inspired me tremendously as an artist. She’s so phenomenal,” she said. “I thought, I wanna honor my two incredible Latinas.”