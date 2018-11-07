Lauren Underwood Beats 4-Term GOP Rep To Become District's First Black Congresswoman

Lauren Underwood’s victory in Illinois’ 14th Congressional District is historic in many respects.

The 32-year-old registered nurse won the seat from a four-term Republican incumbent, Rep. Randy Hultgren, in a stunning upset on Tuesday night.

Underwood will become the first woman and the first black person to represent her district. She won the nomination for the Democratic Party after she beat out six white male candidates in March.

I'm honored to be your next representative for #IL14—and your first Congresswoman, ever. This victory belongs to you. pic.twitter.com/cPX0QdTwek — Lauren Underwood (@LUnderwood630) November 7, 2018

The congresswoman-elect previously served as a senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Obama endorsed Underwood on Twitter in August.

In a “Good Morning America” video published last month, Underwood, who has a pre-existing heart condition, explained that she felt empowered to run for office after Hultgren voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“I believe that representatives should be transparent and honest about their votes,” she said in the video. “And he didn’t seem to recognize any of that.”

Underwood, who grew up in Naperville, Illinois, told “Good Morning America” that she faced sexism and discomfort about her age while on the campaign trail.

“This combination of being a young woman has been something that people have had some pretty strong reactions to,” she said.

Later in the video, she also charged that Hultgren used “racially coded language” while vying to hold on to his seat in the overwhelmingly white 14th District.

“My opponent says that I’m an outsider, which is his racially coded language that I don’t belong and somehow I’m not trustworthy,” she said in the video. “I’ve grown up in this community. This is the community that taught me how to be a black woman.”

So delighted to hear this! https://t.co/xB56dvsI25 — Lauren Underwood (@LUnderwood630) November 6, 2018

During her acceptance speech on Tuesday night, Underwood paid homage to Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman elected to Congress.