Brace Yourself: Laverne Cox Is Collaborating With Beyoncé

Is this real life?

Laverne Cox casually dropped the news that Beyoncé asked the “Orange Is The New Black Star” to collaborate on a new project. While the details are still incredibly sparse, Cox broke the news Monday on “Access Hollywood,” where Cox discussed the first time she met the Queen Bee and her Emmy nomination for “Orange Is The New Black.”

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

“So, I have no idea [how this came about] to be perfectly honest,” Cox told the entertainment news show. “I’m like, does she pick out her biggest fans ever and work with her? It’s pretty amazing.”

The full interview can be see here.

Cox has never been coy about her love for Beyoncé. She met the star for the first time at the Grammy’s earlier this year. In 2016, she took her love for Queen Bee to the next level by performing “Lose My Breath” on “Lip Sync Battle” in 2016 (watch it below).