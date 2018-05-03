Laverne Cox: 'Planned Parenthood Is A Welcoming Place For Transgender People'

The actress and activist was honored at the women’s health organization’s annual Spring Gala in New York City on Tuesday night, alongside outgoing president Cecile Richards. Cox praised Planned Parenthood for providing a much-needed service to trans people all over the country: affordable and accessible healthcare.

“So often when we talk about women’s health care, we leave out transgender women,” she told the crowd during her acceptance speech.

Planned Parenthood is thankfully different, Cox added.

“I’m so excited to stand before you this evening because I wanted to shout out to the world that Planned Parenthood is a welcoming place for transgender people,” she said. “I travel the country and meet transgender people all over who do not have access to life-saving healthcare.”

Transgender people face a multitude of hurdles when it comes to healthcare including discrimination, refusal of care and being unable to afford it. According to a 2017 Harvard public health report, 31 percent of trans people lack regular access to healthcare and many more postpone doctors visits due to discrimination.

Planned Parenthood offers hormone therapy and other resources to transgender support groups and networks in local communities.