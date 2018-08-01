STYLE & BEAUTY
08/01/2018 05:45 am ET

Laverne Cox's Style Through The Years, In 45 Glorious Photos

We can always count on the "Orange is the New Black" star to be bold with her fashion choices.
By Julia Brucculieri
Phillip Faraone via Getty Images
If we had to describe Laverne Cox’s style in three words, we’d call it sparkly, sexy and glamorous.

Since her early days working in TV, the “Orange Is the New Black” star has had a penchant for glitter, often opting for gowns and minidresses covered in sequins or other sparkling embellishments. In 2013, the year “OITNB” premiered on Netflix, Cox really started letting her inner glamazon shine and stepped up her style game with classic-yet-sexy gowns (like the white number she wore to the 2015 BET Awards). She’s also tried out more trendy pieces, like jumpsuits and Kardashian-esque matching separates. 

Cox isn’t afraid to bring the drama ― or show a little bit of skin ― on the red carpet, either. Whether she’s wearing a beautiful blue velvet gown or a dress with a scandalously deep V-neckline, we can always count on her (and, of course her stylist, Christina Pacellito) to be bold with her fashion choices.  

With the sixth season of “OITNB” now available on Netflix, we’re looking forward to following Cox’s style as she (hopefully) hits the press trail.

Until then, check out the actress’ evolving style through the years: 

  • 2008
    John Parra via Getty Images
  • 2009
    Steve Jennings via Getty Images
  • 2011
    Chelsea Lauren via Getty Images
  • 2011
    Natalie Cass via Getty Images
  • 2011
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • 2011
    Jemal Countess via Getty Images
  • 2012
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • 2012
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • 2013
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • 2013
    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
  • 2013
    Steven A. Henry via Getty Images
  • 2013
    Valerie Macon via Getty Images
  • 2014
    Michael Buckner via Getty Images
  • 2014
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
  • 2014
    Valerie Macon via Getty Images
  • 2014
    Ben Gabbe via Getty Images
  • 2014
    J Carter Rinaldi via Getty Images
  • 2014
    Michael Bezjian via Getty Images
  • 2014
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • 2014
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • 2014
    Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
  • 2014
    Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
  • 2015
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • 2015
    Brent N. Clarke via Getty Images
  • 2015
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
  • 2015
    Vincent Sandoval via Getty Images
  • 2015
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
  • 2015
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • 2016
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • 2016
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
    At the 2016 Weinstein Co. and Netflix Golden Globes after-party on Jan. 10 in Los Angeles.

