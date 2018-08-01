Phillip Faraone via Getty Images Laverne Cox at the Los Angeles Confidential Celebration for Portraits of Pride on June 4 in Beverly Hills.

If we had to describe Laverne Cox’s style in three words, we’d call it sparkly, sexy and glamorous.

Since her early days working in TV, the “Orange Is the New Black” star has had a penchant for glitter, often opting for gowns and minidresses covered in sequins or other sparkling embellishments. In 2013, the year “OITNB” premiered on Netflix, Cox really started letting her inner glamazon shine and stepped up her style game with classic-yet-sexy gowns (like the white number she wore to the 2015 BET Awards). She’s also tried out more trendy pieces, like jumpsuits and Kardashian-esque matching separates.

Cox isn’t afraid to bring the drama ― or show a little bit of skin ― on the red carpet, either. Whether she’s wearing a beautiful blue velvet gown or a dress with a scandalously deep V-neckline, we can always count on her (and, of course her stylist, Christina Pacellito) to be bold with her fashion choices.

With the sixth season of “OITNB” now available on Netflix, we’re looking forward to following Cox’s style as she (hopefully) hits the press trail.

Until then, check out the actress’ evolving style through the years: