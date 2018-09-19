Man Who Collected 14 Million Child Porn Images Sentenced To 100 Years In Prison

A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 100 years behind bars for sexually abusing a teenager, photographing that abuse and downloading more than 14 million images of child pornography from the Internet — a collection that law enforcement officials called the largest stockpile of child porn the state has ever seen.

Lawrence Jamieson, 59, of Chester County in suburban Philadelphia, was sentenced Monday in federal court after pleading guilty last year to the charges of child pornography and sexual abuse.

“We are very, very pleased with the sentence,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Rotella, who prosecuted the case, told reporters on Tuesday, according to the Daily Local News. Jamieson “will never be getting out again. He is just a true predator and if he had ever been released, it is a virtual certainty that he would have victimized someone else.”

Jamieson was arrested in 2016 after the Willistown Police Department received a tip about alleged child sexual abuse, WPVI-TV reported. A search of Jamieson’s home uncovered a stash of 14.4 million sexually explicit images, including videos of children and infants, police said.

Jamieson’s collection contained “some of the most demented images imaginable,” prosecutors said.

The cache included images and videos of a local teenager with learning disabilities. The girl, then 15, said Jamieson and an adult accomplice lured her into engaging in sexual acts with them. Prosecutors said the men filmed and distributed images of their sexual encounters with the minor.

The experience left the girl “completely broken,” Rotella said.