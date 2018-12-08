MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell said Friday that President Donald Trump “will be, must be impeached because of the crimes prosecutors say he committed” in the case of his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

“The Last Word” host noted that “nothing in the Constitution” says a president cannot be indicted, charged with a crime or put on trial.

“And so the only conceivable reason why Donald Trump has not been indicted as a co-conspirator in the Cohen case is that he won the presidential election, that he conspired with Michael Cohen to illegally affect,” he explained.

O’Donnell suggested that had Trump lost the 2016 presidential election to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, then “he would be facing exactly the same consequences as Michael Cohen.”

He also noted how both Cohen and prosecutors had named Trump as a co-conspirator in Cohen’s crimes. “Michael Cohen is facing substantial prison time for those same crimes. And Donald Trump is facing, what?”

“Will Donald Trump be the only president in history accused by federal prosecutors of committing federal crimes who does not then face impeachment for those crimes?” he added.