10/12/2018 05:47 am ET

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Gives John Kelly A Humiliating New Title

"John Kelly is the White House official whose public conduct is as despicable as Donald Trump’s."
By Lee Moran

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell took aim at White House chief of staff John Kelly following a BuzzFeed report that he dismissed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as an “impolite arrogant woman” in an email in 2017.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The Last Word,” O’Donnell commented it was now “almost impossible” to tell Kelly apart from President Donald Trump. Then he tagged Kelly with a brand-new title — Trump’s “flunky-in-chief.”

“John Kelly is the White House official whose public conduct is as despicable as Donald Trump’s,” O’Donnell added. “Not as frequently despicable, but despicable enough.”

Check out the clip below:

