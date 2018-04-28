ENTERTAINMENT
Lea Michele Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Zandy Reich

We're sure the couple is feeling ~*gleeful*~ .
By Hilary Hanson
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich at the&nbsp;Elton John AIDS Foundation 26th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in March.
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich at the Elton John AIDS Foundation 26th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in March.

Former “Glee” star Lea Michele is engaged to marry boyfriend Zandy Reich.

The actress and singer announced her good news on social media Saturday afternoon, sharing a photo of herself smiling and covering her face with her hand adorned with a huge engagement ring. Her caption simply read, “Yes” followed by a diamond ring emoji.

Within minutes, thousands of fans had congratulated Michele on Instagram and Twitter.

It’s a been a big month for Michele, who announced earlier in April she’d be reuniting with fellow “Glee” alum Darren Criss for a tour performing songs from the show, as well as from Broadway and their own solo albums.

Michele and Reich, a clothing executive, have been publicly dating since July and “couldn’t be happier,” E! News reported, citing an unnamed source. 

Michele previously dated “Glee” costar Cory Monteith, who died from mixed drug toxicity at the age of 31 in 2013.

