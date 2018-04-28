Lea Michele Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Zandy Reich

Former “Glee” star Lea Michele is engaged to marry boyfriend Zandy Reich.

The actress and singer announced her good news on social media Saturday afternoon, sharing a photo of herself smiling and covering her face with her hand adorned with a huge engagement ring. Her caption simply read, “Yes” followed by a diamond ring emoji.

Within minutes, thousands of fans had congratulated Michele on Instagram and Twitter.

It’s a been a big month for Michele, who announced earlier in April she’d be reuniting with fellow “Glee” alum Darren Criss for a tour performing songs from the show, as well as from Broadway and their own solo albums.