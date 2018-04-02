'Broad City' Co-Creator Developing 'League Of Their Own' Comedy Series

Abbi Jacobson of “Broad City” fame is developing a comedy series for Amazon based on the beloved 1992 film “A League Of Their Own,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The movie loosely chronicles the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, formed in 1943, when male athletes were serving in World War II and baseball was viewed as a distraction that Americans could rally around.
Jacobson will executive produce the half-hour comedy with “Mozart In The Jungle” executive producer Will Graham.
Like the film, the new series will follow the Rockford Peaches and dive into the issues of feminism and equality.
Here’s the official description of the series:
A League of Their Own is a half-hour comedy infusing the warmth, humor and DNA of the classic film, while taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches, season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States. The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball.
A short-lived CBS TV show, “A League of The Own,” also based on the film, aired in 1993. We’re guessing the new iteration will not feature a laugh track.
The new “A League Of Their Own” doesn’t yet have an official start date, but Jacobson and Graham have reportedly spoken to Geena Davis, star of the 1992 film, and Penny Marshall, the film’s director, and gotten their blessing on the new project.