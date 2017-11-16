Lebanon's Political Crisis Keeps Getting Stranger

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun accused Saudi Arabia’s leaders on Wednesday of holding Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri hostage in the latest twist in nearly two weeks of political turmoil between the two countries.

Hariri, who is an ally of Saudi Arabia, abruptly announced on Nov. 4 that he was resigning as prime minister. Adding to suspicion over why he was stepping down, Hariri gave the speech on Saudi television while in the nation’s capital, Riyadh.

Although Hariri tweeted Wednesday that he was “perfectly fine” and reiterated that he would soon return to Lebanon from Saudi Arabia, his mysterious absence and the nature of his resignation have yet to be resolved. Aoun, as well as other government officials, accuse Saudi Arabia of coercing Hariri to quit his post.

Even for Lebanon, which is no stranger to political unrest, the crisis around Hariri’s resignation is a bizarre and concerning development. It also threatens to break apart Lebanon’s fragile coalition government, which was formed last year to appease the differing sectarian interests and backers of Aoun, Hariri and the Iranian-supported Hezbollah militant group.

Mohamed Azakir / Reuters Posters of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri line the streets in Beirut. Many in Lebanon remain suspicious of his resignation announcement.

Was He Forced Out?

Saudi Arabia, for its part, has denied any suggestions they are holding Hariri or have forced his resignation. Hariri has also rejected any reports he isn’t free to act as he pleases, although many Lebanese are not convinced. In an interview Sunday, his first televised appearance since the resignation, Hariri appeared tired and gave meek assurances that everything was OK.

At one point, the prime minister seemed on the verge of tears as he thanked the Lebanese public and officials for their concern.

Adding to the perception that something is amiss, Hariri’s abrupt resignation even caught his close aides and associates in Lebanon off guard. Following the speech on Nov. 4, his allies quickly voiced concern about the prime minister’s situation.

“Many of them told media outlets in Beirut that they were surprised by the resignation. They didn’t know it was coming,” said Mohamed Bazzi, an associate professor at New York University and an expert on Saudi Arabia and Iran’s proxy wars.

“They were also surprised by the language he used ― how harsh he was to Iran and Hezbollah ― saying that it didn’t sound like Saad Hariri, it sounded like it was prepared for him.”

FAYEZ NURELDINE via Getty Images Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's move to consolidate power coincided with the Lebanese prime minister's announcement.

Hariri’s Reasons For Resigning

Hariri claimed during his resignation that Hezbollah’s and Iran’s disruptive influence in the region ― frequent Saudi grievances ― were the reasons for his decision. Hariri also cited a fear of being assassinated, saying the political climate was similar to the one before a car bomb killed his then-prime minister father in 2005.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have long been mired in a contest to exert their regional power, which has escalated in recent years as they’ve taken sides in conflicts that include Syria and Yemen.

Hezbollah, which has close ties to Iran, holds significant influence in Lebanon and is well-armed to carry out military operations. The group’s prominence in Lebanon, as well as its role fighting in Syria’s war, has made the country yet another target for Saudi Arabia as it seeks to limit Iranian power.

“It seems that the Saudi leadership concluded that Hariri wasn’t capable of being tough on Hezbollah in the way they wanted him to be, and they decided to give up on him,” Bazzi said.

Questionable Timing

Hariri’s announcement also came the on same weekend when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moved to consolidate power in his country, detaining many of the country’s most powerful figures as part of a vague anti-corruption push. Saudi officials around this time also declared Lebanon a hostile state.

It’s unclear exactly what connection the timing of Saudi Arabia’s purge has to do with Hariri’s resignation, although both are part of the growing trend of Saudi leadership taking aggressive action in an attempt to shape both domestic and foreign politics. This has been met with approval from President Donald Trump, who tweeted his support for the Saudi purge and has signaled that the U.S. is willing to give Saudi Arabia a free hand on such actions.

ANWAR AMRO via Getty Images Hariri supporters at Beirut's annual marathon on Sunday hold up signs seeking his return to Lebanon.

Uncertainty And Outrage In Lebanon

As Hariri’s absence from Lebanon has stretched on, more politicians have been drawn into the crisis and have demanded his prompt return. Hezbollah leader and Hariri rival Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah called for Saudi Arabia to release the prime minister last week, and President Aoun called the suspected detention an act of aggression.

The Lebanese public, too, has become increasingly concerned with the whereabouts of their prime minister. At the country’s annual marathon in the capital of Beirut last Sunday, runners wore T-shirts with pro-Hariri slogans calling for his return. Some carried signs with Hariri’s face and the caption “We want our PM back,” while billboards in the city featured similar messages.

“Ultimately it looks like the Saudi leaders miscalculated how this would play out. There was a strong groundswell of support for Hariri both from the Sunni community and also from Hezbollah, which the Saudis may not have expected,” Bazzi said.

“What ended up happening was that the Saudis alienated even their base of support in Lebanon.”

France Steps In

French President Emmanuel Macron has also gotten involved, announcing on Wednesday that Hariri and his family would come to visit Macron in France.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday, and is assumed to be attempting to moderate the situation. Macron was careful to note, however, that Hariri’s visit was not an offer of exile to the Lebanese president.