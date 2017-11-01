LeBron James And James Corden Are Winning Team In 'Carpool Karaoke'

LeBron James’ team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, may be struggling on the court, but the superstar still kills it on the road in “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.”
In an extended preview of his ride with host James Corden posted Tuesday by “The Late Late Show,” James and Corden go 1-on-1 in a fun interview covering song mentions about the NBA icon and how quickly Jay-Z gets back to James when he texts.
Then comes the show-stopper ― a singalong with Ice Cube on “It Was A Good Day.”
It must have been.
The full episode is now available on Apple Music.
