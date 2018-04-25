SPORTS
04/25/2018 11:43 pm ET

LeBron James Nails Incredible 3-Point Buzzer-Beater To Seal Game 5 For Cleveland

Game-winning shot puts Cleveland up 3-2 in playoff series against Indiana.
By Ed Mazza

LeBron James delivered another incredible moment on Wednesday night, leading his Cleveland Cavaliers to victory over the Indiana Pacers with a three-point buzzer-beater in the first round of the NBA playoffs. 

The shot, launched with just 1.5 seconds left on the clock, broke a tie in Game 5, giving the Cavs a 98-95 win and a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. 

In a huddle just before that shot, James told his teammates exactly what to do.

Just give me the ball,” he told them. “Give me the ball. They had a foul to give, so I wanted to go quick so they couldn’t give up that foul, because we had no more timeouts. So I was able to turn and get to my spot.” 

Moments earlier, he helped save the game in another way with this block: 

James finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in 42 minutes. 

The shot was reminiscent of a similar moment nearly a decade ago, when King James sank a three-point buzzer-beater in the 2009 playoffs against the Orlando Magic: 

Pacers fans looking for a little consolation can note that the Magic came back to win that series.  

Game 6 is on Friday night in Indiana. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
LeBron James Through The Years
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Basketball Le Bron James Cleveland Cavaliers National Basketball Association Indiana Pacers
LeBron James Nails Incredible 3-Point Buzzer-Beater To Seal Game 5 For Cleveland
CONVERSATIONS