LeBron James Nails Incredible 3-Point Buzzer-Beater To Seal Game 5 For Cleveland

LeBron James delivered another incredible moment on Wednesday night, leading his Cleveland Cavaliers to victory over the Indiana Pacers with a three-point buzzer-beater in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The shot, launched with just 1.5 seconds left on the clock, broke a tie in Game 5, giving the Cavs a 98-95 win and a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

In a huddle just before that shot, James told his teammates exactly what to do.

“Just give me the ball,” he told them. “Give me the ball. They had a foul to give, so I wanted to go quick so they couldn’t give up that foul, because we had no more timeouts. So I was able to turn and get to my spot.”

Moments earlier, he helped save the game in another way with this block:

Here is the LeBron James ahem block on Victor Oladipo prior to his game winner pic.twitter.com/vljIwEDLcA — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 26, 2018

James finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in 42 minutes.

The shot was reminiscent of a similar moment nearly a decade ago, when King James sank a three-point buzzer-beater in the 2009 playoffs against the Orlando Magic:

That shot brought back some bad memories....



Actually, no #VanGundysIn6 pic.twitter.com/7snrQb6OFh — Orlando Pinstriped Post (@OPPMagicBlog) April 26, 2018

Pacers fans looking for a little consolation can note that the Magic came back to win that series.