Tweeters erupted in anger after President Donald Trump trashed NBA superstar LeBron James on Friday night.
Trump used Twitter to bash both James and CNN host Don Lemon, after finally watching an interview between the pair that aired on Monday.
Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018
During the interview, James (who in July signed for the Los Angeles Lakers) accused Trump of enabling racists and using sports to divide the country.
Following Trump’s rant, hundreds of Twitter users jumped to James’ defense ― with many highlighting how the basketball legend had this week opened a new school for at-risk children (a joint venture between Akron Public Schools and his foundation) in his hometown of Akron, Ohio:
NBA Twitter showing up for LeBron James to defend him against Trump like pic.twitter.com/PqLzu3MXo7— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) August 4, 2018
This week LeBron opened a school for hundreds of at-risk kids while Donald Trump's education secretary attempts to undo college loan forgiveness for students who were “knowingly deceived” by their schools and rolls back Obama-era guidelines on discrimination in schools.— TV's Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 4, 2018
LeBron James has done more good for this country in the last week as a basketball player than Trump has in a year and a half as President of the United States— Adam (@SixersAdam) August 4, 2018
If Michael Jordan joins twitter just to verbally smack down Trump for mentioning him in a tweet against LeBron James, the NBA should give MJ another ring.— Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) August 4, 2018
LeBron James wants to use sports to unite Americans.— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 4, 2018
Trump wants to use sports to divide Americans.
LeBron James just opened a school so kids can learn.
Trump has made it easier for kids to be shot at school.
LeBron James doesn’t have “small hands.”
Trump does.
So Trump finally went at LeBron, huh? Shocked it took this long. Not shocked it happened during a week where LeBron literally opened a school for at-risk kids.— Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) August 4, 2018
Lebron’s school will make a more powerful and positive impact in more people’s than Trump could ever dream of. pic.twitter.com/fS4T9Z8qTe— jordan (@JordanUhl) August 4, 2018
LeBron puts children through school.— Joseph Flynn (@ChinaJoeFlynn) August 4, 2018
Trump puts children in cages.
Trump insulting LeBron the same week that he opened a school designed to support at-risk students is peak disgusting Trump. https://t.co/YRCjH05wd5— Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) August 4, 2018
Now is a good time to re-watch LeBron James at the opening of a public school he funded to help under-privileged kids.pic.twitter.com/7AiF1eVKRb— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) August 4, 2018
*LeBron James opens school for struggling families*— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 4, 2018
TRUMP: pic.twitter.com/fSqRXH9DEE
Donald Trump is a terrible person who was born on third base but thinks he hit a triple.— Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 4, 2018
LeBron James is a self-made legend and an even better human being.
Of course the President is jealous of the King.
LeBron is everything Trump wishes he could be but isn't. A truly self-made man who was given nothing and gained everything, achieving the highest level of success solely through the merits of his talent and hard work, and who is respected, loved, and admired around the world.— Dustin Kent (@dustinjkent) August 4, 2018
RT if you’d much rather have LeBron James as president than Donald Trump.— Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) August 4, 2018
Trump has repeatedly singled out and attacked countless black athletes exclusively.— James Parkley 🇺🇸 (@jnarls) August 4, 2018
Ranging from Stephen Curry, LaVar Ball, LeBron James, and Muhammad Ali to Colin Kaepernick, Marshawn Lynch and more.
Coincidence? Nah.
Dunno how every reply to this tweet isnt "U bum" https://t.co/dH0eKKQaC7— Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) August 4, 2018
We got your back @KingJames 🙏🏾 Someone sure sound like they wish they was you.— Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) August 4, 2018
August 4, 2018
Who TF is Mike? Michael Jordan? If so, this officially makes Lebron the GOAT, right? https://t.co/QXoZth7k4p— Stephen Robbins (@YakimaAbogado) August 4, 2018
You know what’s interesting about Trump ripping LeBron now? For the first part of his presidency, LeBron lives in Ohio, which Trump needs. Now Bron lives in Cali, which Trump doesn’t need because he can’t win there. Thus, Trump rips LeBron for the first time tonight— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) August 4, 2018
Dear Bron, I wrote you but you still ain't call me...pic.twitter.com/Gcd4hMLqLf— Tristan (@AyoTristan) August 4, 2018
It's not just that the "President" of the United States began attacking LeBron James at midnight. It's that that he retweeted Hannity, retweeted a wrestling guy, said something about fire extinguishers, retweeted Drudge four times, and THEN attacked LeBron James at midnight.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 4, 2018
"LeBron is the damn GOAT put some respect on his name you orange..." pic.twitter.com/teXLe4Xqz7— Dilip Sridhar (@dilipsridhar16) August 4, 2018
Here’s Trump heaping praise on LeBron a few years ago, while spelling “Miami” wrong: https://t.co/16yZ2CWens— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 4, 2018
Imagine taking shots at LeBron after what he did this week. pic.twitter.com/h3yKvADXzy— Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) August 4, 2018
LeBron living in the president's head rent free at midnight on a Friday. GOAT.— Sam (@simmonsclass) August 4, 2018
“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” pic.twitter.com/vTwblxaSVV— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 4, 2018
