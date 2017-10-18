LeBron James Uses His Footwear To Make A Political Point

LeBron James wore his political opinions on his shoes during the NBA season opener on Tuesday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star donned black Nike Kicks with the word “Equality” emblazoned in gold across the back during the game against the Boston Celtics at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

The message was meant to show solidarity with the ongoing NFL protests against police brutality and racial injustice, which former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick began last year by taking a knee during the national anthem.

On Tuesday, both basketball teams adhered to the NBA’s strict instructions to stand during the anthem. The Cavaliers, however, opted to link arms while the Celtics bowed their heads.

Cavs link arms for the anthem, which is sung by a black Navy sailor. pic.twitter.com/1vY0AzYGBS — Jesse Washington (@jessewashington) October 17, 2017

The game itself ended in a 102-99 victory for the Cavaliers, with Celtics’ player Gordon Hayward suffering a fractured left ankle in the first quarter of the game.

The subtle sneaker protest followed his calling President Donald Trump “a bum” for rescinding an invitation to the White House to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. James’ latest demonstration occurred at the same venue where the GOP held its Republican National Convention last July and nominated Trump to become its 2016 presidential election candidate.

Check out more photographs of James’ footwear below: