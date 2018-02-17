LeBron James Hits Back At Laura Ingraham Over 'Shut Up And Dribble' Comment

NBA star LeBron James just delivered a blunt message for Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

Earlier this week, the “Ingraham Angle” host had criticized Cleveland Cavaliers player James and Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant over a video in which James called out President Donald Trump for not giving “a fuck about the people.”

Ingraham told the athletes to “shut up and dribble” and to “keep the political commentary to yourself.”

On Friday evening, James responded with this tweet:

He signaled his intention not to stand down with the #wewillnotshutupanddribble hashtag.

Ingraham replied soon after with this invite:

Hey King, Come play on my Court next week. You’re invited on the show anytime. https://t.co/CpXRl5jGzQ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 17, 2018

James is yet to RSVP.

Maybe he’s inviting other sports stars who have called out Ingraham over the past week to attend ― such as the Miami Heat’s Dwayne Wade or recent Super Bowl LII winner Chris Long of the Philadelphia Eagles.

I’ll be replying to my own tweet with a collage of your network allowing political commentary from a few folks. https://t.co/WUGl1WQSLE — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018