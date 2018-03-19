LeBron James Once Gained 7 Pounds In A Single NBA Playoff Game

While playing in an Eastern Conference playoff game for the Miami Heat, LeBron James reportedly gained 7 pounds, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.
The anecdote appears in a story Windhorst published Monday, chronicling James’ renewed effort to maintain his health deeper into the season. Of the rapid 7-pound gain, Windhorst writes that “teammates saw the scale and attest to it in amazement,” and James himself calls the incident “weird as hell.”
Did James consume 7 pounds of water and food over the course of the game? Or is the basketball star putting us all on, stoking the fires of his legend?
We’ll probably never know ― not that it matters. James certainly doesn’t need a story like this to solidify his place among the greatest basketball players of all time.
Still, Twitter reactions to the ESPN story were entertaining.