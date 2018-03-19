SPORTS
03/19/2018

LeBron James Once Gained 7 Pounds In A Single NBA Playoff Game

Teammates who reportedly saw the scale confirmed the story.
Andy McDonald

While playing in an Eastern Conference playoff game for the Miami Heat, LeBron James reportedly gained 7 pounds, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. 

The anecdote appears in a story Windhorst published Monday, chronicling James’ renewed effort to maintain his health deeper into the season. Of the rapid 7-pound gain, Windhorst writes that “teammates saw the scale and attest to it in amazement,” and James himself calls the incident “weird as hell.”

Did James consume 7 pounds of water and food over the course of the game? Or is the basketball star putting us all on, stoking the fires of his legend?

We’ll probably never know ― not that it matters. James certainly doesn’t need a story like this to solidify his place among the greatest basketball players of all time.

Still, Twitter reactions to the ESPN story were entertaining.

