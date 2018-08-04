LeBron James’ first tweet after receiving a petty attack from Donald Trump had nothing to do with the president.

Trump insulted the intelligence of both the NBA superstar and CNN host Don Lemon in a Friday night tweet, writing “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” The president added, “I like Mike!” presumably referencing retired NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Early Saturday afternoon ― when public controversy over Trump’s tweet had been raging for hours ― James sent out a tweet of his own, but not one directly aimed at Trump.

Instead, the Lakers star retweeted a photo of kids at the I Promise School ― a public school for at-risk kids that LeBron recently opened ― with the comment, “Let’s get it kids!! Love you guys.”

Let’s get it kids!! Love you guys https://t.co/kY88geedus — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 4, 2018

James’ tweet is especially relevant because the CNN interview Trump was referencing when he disparaged James and Lemon was specifically about LeBron’s new school. The I Promise School opened its doors Monday in Akron, Ohio ― LeBron’s hometown ― and has won praise from advocates for public education like Diane Ravitch.

Allison Farrand via Getty Images LeBron James speaks to the media during the grand opening of the I Promise School.

Last year, James tweeted directly at Trump after the president tweeted that he was withdrawing the White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors because Stephen Curry was “hesitating” about going.

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going!” James tweeted at the time. “So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”