Reese Witherspoon Set To Return As Elle Woods For ‘Legally Blonde 3’

“Legally Blonde” is getting another sequel after 15 years. What, like it’s hard?

A third film in the highly quotable franchise starring Reese Witherspoon as intrepid lawyer Elle Woods is in the works, Deadline reports. MGM is regrouping the creative team behind the original film, which became a sleeper success when it hit theaters in 2001.

Screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, who adapted Amanda Brown’s novel of the same name, are in talks to write the new film’s script, while Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are set to produce once again. Witherspoon, who has added some serious producing credits to her name over the past decade, will also produce the film through her Hello Sunshine company.

Witherspoon was in the politically themed sequel “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde,” which failed to impress critics but still managed to rake it in at the box office.

The “Big Little Lies” actress has since given fans hope that Elle Woods could live again.

“I actually think it’s kind of great right now because we’re talking about women in politics and how important [it] is to get more women [in office],” Witherspoon said in 2015. “And I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office.”

When the topic of another sequel came up again last year, Witherspoon said she hoped to find “somebody really clever to come up with a great idea.”