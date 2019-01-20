'Lego Movie 2' Promises Even Catchier Tune To Get Stuck Inside Your Head

If you’re still walking around humming “Everything Is Awesome,” the hit song from 2014′s “The Lego Movie” performed by Tegan and Sara and featuring The Lonely Island, we’re sorry, that’s a tough earworm to shake. But you may finally have some relief in the form a new annoyingly catchy song featured in “The Lego Movie 2.”

In fact, it’s called “Catchy Song.” It’s performed by Dillon Francis and features T-Pain and That Girl Lay Lay. “This song’s gonna get stuck inside your head,” the lyrics repeat over and over.

You can watch Chris Pratt, Jimmy O. Yang and others in the cast sing along to the tune and fully admit to the song’s catchiness. Why would you do this, “Lego Movie 2”? Why?