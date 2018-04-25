WEIRD NEWS
Lego Royal Family Gets New Lego Member At Legoland

He's got his father's bricks.
By Chris McGonigal
Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images

Just days after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their new son into the world, the royal baby has made his Lego debut.

Legoland Windsor Resort ― which happens to be located near the residence of the infant’s great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth ― has welcomed the royal family’s Lego counterparts to the park’s Miniland attraction. 

The brickture-perfect model shows father William and mother Catherine holding the newborn prince, along with their first two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, in front of a Lego recreation of Buckingham Palace.

Of course, no depiction of the royal family would be complete without Lego paparazzi snapping pictures, so they were included as well. 

See more photos of the Lego royals with their brick babe below:

  Lego figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their new child outside the Buckingham Palace model at Legoland Windsor
    Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images
    Lego figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their new child outside the Buckingham Palace model at Legoland Windsor Resort in Berkshire, which has welcomed the latest royal baby to its Miniland attraction.
  Paparazzi also included.
    Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images
    Paparazzi also included. 
  The scene includes a tiny Lego prince at just 3 centimeters tall, along with a 55-Lego brick stroller and the
    Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images
    The scene includes a tiny Lego prince at just 3 centimeters tall, along with a 55-Lego brick stroller and the announcement of his birth on an easel.
  • Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images
  • Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images
  • Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images
  • Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images
  Model maker Kat James puts the finishing touches on the Lego figures.
    Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images
    Model maker Kat James puts the finishing touches on the Lego figures.
