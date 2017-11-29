Roy Moore Accuser Writes Powerful Open Letter: 'Where Does Your Immorality End?'

Leigh Corfman, who has accused Roy Moore of touching her inappropriately when he was 32 years old and she was 14, has written an emotional open letter to the Alabama Senate candidate.

Corfman said in the letter, published Tuesday evening on AL.com, that she is telling the truth and demanded that Moore stop calling her a liar.

Corfman was the first woman to speak out against Moore, and was the subject of a Washington Post report earlier this month. She also appeared on the “Today” show last week to discuss what happened to her and deny accusations that she’s being paid to tell her story.

WATCH: Leigh Corfman, 1st Roy Moore accuser, explains to @savannahguthrie why she waited years to share her story pic.twitter.com/bNPCphV8XQ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 20, 2017

“I explained my motivation on the Today show. I said that this is not political for me, this is personal,” she wrote in her open letter. “As a 14-year old, I did not deserve to have you, a 32-year old, prey on me. I sat quietly for too long, out of concern for my family. No more.”

“I am not getting paid for speaking up. I am not getting rewarded from your political opponents,” Corfman added. “What I am getting is stronger by refusing to blame myself and speaking the truth out loud.”

Moore made his first public appearance in nearly two weeks during a campaign rally in Henegar, Alabama, on Monday. He denied all allegations against him, calling them “malicious” and “false” and claiming he has never met any of the six women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Corfman wrote that she did not initially respond to the attacks against her character but that she couldn’t stay silent after Moore’s most recent comments.