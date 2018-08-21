Lena Dunham Mourns Death Of Her Dog Bowie In Touching Tribute

Lena Dunham mourned the death of her 13-year-old Yorkie on Instagram early Tuesday, recounting how Bowie stole her heart after she adopted the dog from her sister.

“She made me feel safe and strong in a sea of change and reminded me that joy needn’t be diminished by a bunch o’ imperfect body parts (she wielded her 3 teeth/3 working legs in style),” the “Girls” creator and star wrote.

Dunham said the dog charmed everyone with a “crazy smile” and declared she was “so lucky to have been her second mom.”

Dunham’s family gathered to bid the pooch farewell last week.

“My head knew she was 91 in dog years but my heart felt she was just a sweet baby. On August 13th this sweet baby old mama went to her final home.”

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Aug 20, 2018 at 10:43pm PDT