Lena Dunham Posts Before-And-After Pics With A Body-Positive Spin

“I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn’t lovable by others ― its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes,” Dunham wrote in a 2017 Instagram caption for a naked selfie.

She continued: “But now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all.”