Twitter Users Torch Lena Dunham For Signing On To Write Script About Syrian Refugees

If Lena Dunham is not the first person you’d name to write a script about Syrian refugees, you apparently are not Steven Spielberg or J.J. Abrams.

The famed filmmakers are co-producing a movie version of A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea: One Refugee’s Incredible Story of Love, Loss, and Survival, and have tapped the “Girls” creator to pen the script, Variety is reporting.

The book, released in January 2017, tells the true-life story of Doaa Al-Zamel, a young Syrian woman who was shipwrecked in the Mediterranean with her two kids while they were fleeing Egypt for Sweden by boat, according to the Wrap.

Instead of giving acclaimed producers Spielberg and Abrams a little faith, many people on Twitter were downright skeptical about whether Dunham was the right person for the job.

it’s not like there’s anybody in the world better suited than Lena Dunham to adapt a story about Syrian refugees — Brendon (@3662brendon) October 29, 2018

I feel like ... maybe there are some Syrian-Americans, or even actual Syrian refugees, who might have been tapped to tell this story? — Max Sparber (@maxsparber) October 29, 2018

Ah, Lena Dunham, the person who didn’t cast a single PoC to live in nyc, is definitely the nuanced voice we need on Syria. — Zeru (@DoubleStraps) October 29, 2018

god is testing us https://t.co/Es69k3EZhB — pumpkin spice liz bruenig (@ebruenig) October 29, 2018

Screenwriters I want to see adapt this story:

1. Syrians

2. Syrians-Americans

3. Syrian refugees

4. Refugees from anywhere

5. @jgandinle & @chrisgandinle

6. Not Lena Dunham https://t.co/yaK7RxEp3W — MLT (@supermod_l) October 29, 2018

Seriously, @jjabrams? Seriously??? So no concern or consideration was given to the people this is supposed to be about and who would be best to tell their story? No concern or consideration was given to the concept of representation? That's super awesome. @lenadunham — Lisa Boo 👻 (@leebee4life) October 29, 2018

If you claim to be less ignorant and oppressive than you used to be, you should be giving this gig to a woman of color. unequivocally, without hesitation. unless you do, you're still full of shit. god why is this happening. — Tatiana 🍄 (@turtlesmyrtle) October 29, 2018