Twitter Users Torch Lena Dunham For Signing On To Write Script About Syrian Refugees

If Lena Dunham is not the first person you’d name to write a script about Syrian refugees, you apparently are not Steven Spielberg or J.J. Abrams.
The famed filmmakers are co-producing a movie version of A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea: One Refugee’s Incredible Story of Love, Loss, and Survival, and have tapped the “Girls” creator to pen the script, Variety is reporting.
The book, released in January 2017, tells the true-life story of Doaa Al-Zamel, a young Syrian woman who was shipwrecked in the Mediterranean with her two kids while they were fleeing Egypt for Sweden by boat, according to the Wrap.
Instead of giving acclaimed producers Spielberg and Abrams a little faith, many people on Twitter were downright skeptical about whether Dunham was the right person for the job.
HuffPost reached out to Dunham, Spielberg and Abrams, but none responded immediately.