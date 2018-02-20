Leslie Jones And Adam Rippon Commentating On Figure Skating Is An Olympic Dream

On Monday, the U.S. bronze medal-winning figure skater joined the “Saturday Night Live” comedian to commentate on Canadian pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir’s short dance routine.

Virtue and Moir didn’t disappoint with their podium-topping performance in Pyeongchang, South Korea — and neither did Jones and Rippon, who brought their A-game with a unique analysis of the ice dance event.

"Are they getting in trouble for how sexy they are?"@lesdoggg and @adaripp commentating on @tessavirtue and @scottmoir's short dance is everything we could have ever wanted. AND MORE. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/ykkNvv7L5p — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018

Although Rippon may have turned down NBC’s correspondent gig, he showed off some great commentating chops in the clip. So don’t be surprised to see him in the commentary box at Beijing 2022.

These fans would certainly enjoy it:

OMG thank you so much for posting this! I was upset I had missed it. Yes, yes, yes more please!! Love this so much ⛸🇺🇸✨👏❤️ — Duchess French (@Duchess_French) February 20, 2018

Yep!! Leslie Jones definitely NEEDS to be a commentator for ice skating during the #Olympics — GF (@gfLaughsAlot) February 20, 2018

You commentary is EVERYTHING 🤣🤣🤣 — Carla Renata (@TheCurvyCritic) February 20, 2018

This was the best thing I watched!!!! Gave me life. — Jaci Gruhn (@jacigruhn) February 20, 2018

Please👏🏾have👏🏾them👏🏾do👏🏾more👏🏾commentary!!!! — Marisa Tigney (@LovelymarisaT) February 20, 2018

Now that’s how you do sports commentary. Make it exciting, make it fun, make it relatable. I love me some @Lesdoggg you the best. — 🐻🤓🦄📎 (@marcm714) February 20, 2018