Leslie Jones And Adam Rippon Commentating On Figure Skating Is An Olympic Dream

Watch out, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir! Leslie Jones and Adam Rippon could be coming for your NBC Winter Olympics analyst jobs.
On Monday, the U.S. bronze medal-winning figure skater joined the “Saturday Night Live” comedian to commentate on Canadian pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir’s short dance routine.
Virtue and Moir didn’t disappoint with their podium-topping performance in Pyeongchang, South Korea — and neither did Jones and Rippon, who brought their A-game with a unique analysis of the ice dance event.
Although Rippon may have turned down NBC’s correspondent gig, he showed off some great commentating chops in the clip. So don’t be surprised to see him in the commentary box at Beijing 2022.
