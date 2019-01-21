Leslie Jones Slams New 'Ghostbusters' As 'Something Trump Would Do'

Comedian Leslie Jones has blasted plans for a new “Ghostbusters” movie, one that would ignore the franchise’s female-centric 2016 iteration, as “a dick move.”

Sony Pictures announced last week that it had tapped Jason Reitman to direct an all-new “Ghostbusters” that would follow the timeline of the 1984 original, which starred Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Harold Ramis. A two-time Oscar nominee, Reitman is the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the first “Ghostbusters” and its 1989 sequel, “Ghostbusters II.”

The new film, scheduled for release in 2020, will reportedly focus on four teenagers (two boys and two girls) but will steer clear of references to 2016′s reboot. That movie, directed by Paul Feig, introduced four women (played by Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig) as a new spook-hunting team but was otherwise unrelated to its two predecessors in the series.

On Saturday, Jones fired off at the news, calling it “so insulting” and “like something Trump would do.”

So insulting. Like fuck us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give fuck I’m saying something!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 19, 2019

The actress and comedian clarified her remarks Sunday on Twitter, noting, “I’m allowed to have my feelings.”

It’s very sad that this is response I get.When the point is if they make this new one with all men and it does well which it will. It might feel that “boys are better”it makes my heart drop. Maybe I could have use different words but I’m allowed to have my feelings just like them — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 20, 2019

Though 2016′s “Ghostbusters” raked in a reported $229 million at the worldwide box office, the movie received mixed reviews. The Guardian called the film “a misfiring remake,” while Variety said it “suffers from a disappointingly strong case of déjà vu.”

Reitman, who scored Academy Award nominations for 2007′s “Juno” and 2009′s “Up in the Air,” told Entertainment Weekly that his “Ghostbusters” would be “the next chapter in the original franchise” introduced by his father 35 years ago.

“What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day,” he said in an interview published Tuesday.