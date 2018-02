Leslie Jones has arrived in Pyeongchang, South Korea, giving her must-read Twitter commentary on the Winter Olympics a more immediate touch.

During the men’s free skating on Saturday, the “Saturday Night Live” comedian unleashed her wit on what the competitors wore.

And it was sublime.

See for yourself.

I want to Puccini him in the face for this outfit!! @NBCOlympics @olympics pic.twitter.com/uD6zeYfcKW — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 17, 2018

Is he a groom what is this outfit! It look like he on top of a cake! @NBCOlympics @TeamUSA @olympics pic.twitter.com/TzTDyNsEkR — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 17, 2018

I know they love him but hate outfit so sorry!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/ls2R77B7IH — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 17, 2018