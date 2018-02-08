Leslie Jones Live-Tweeting Figure Skating Is Olympic Gold

The 2018 Winter Olympics are here, and that means superfan Leslie Jones is taking over Twitter.
NBC kicked off its first night with live coverage of the men’s figure skating, and Jones had a lot to say ― mostly about the costumes she considered disappointing.
Luckily, things took a turn for the better once American favorite Nathan Chen hit the ice.
“Now, this is a outfit! You know what I’m saying?” she said. “Is this the Black Panther? What is happening right now? Nice!”
She then started tagging her friend and fashion designer Christian Siriano in tweets showcasing the outfits she liked best.
Of all the outfits, Jones liked NBC commentator Johnny Weir’s best ― by far.
Jones is part of NBC’s official Olympics coverage, joining the network in Pyongchang, South Korea, to bring audiences her beloved commentary.