Leslie Jones Live-Tweeting Figure Skating Is Olympic Gold

The 2018 Winter Olympics are here, and that means superfan Leslie Jones is taking over Twitter.

NBC kicked off its first night with live coverage of the men’s figure skating, and Jones had a lot to say ― mostly about the costumes she considered disappointing.

Um this might not be the outfit I would pick to skate in. pic.twitter.com/IBOcJ6Wogl — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

This outfit is good!! pic.twitter.com/9TiJ1JtBmU — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Who is in charge of these outfits!’ pic.twitter.com/OYvPY8djRb — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Luckily, things took a turn for the better once American favorite Nathan Chen hit the ice.

“Now, this is a outfit! You know what I’m saying?” she said. “Is this the Black Panther? What is happening right now? Nice!”

Ok I like his outfit! pic.twitter.com/UnD0Mr5mOH — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

She then started tagging her friend and fashion designer Christian Siriano in tweets showcasing the outfits she liked best.

Um somebody need to tell me something!! @CSiriano pic.twitter.com/vnTIScDMzn — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Man @CSiriano out here making ice skating suits pic.twitter.com/M0p4mWAejr — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Of all the outfits, Jones liked NBC commentator Johnny Weir’s best ― by far.

Oh I’m living for that jacket Johnny!! pic.twitter.com/VLeQ3gq4PJ — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018