LGBTQ Celebs Write Moving Letters To Their Younger Selves

In honor of National Coming Out Day, LGBTQ entertainment network Logo released a series of inspiring letters from queer celebrities written to their younger selves.

“Letter to Myself” brings together stars from across the queer entertainment world ― from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Sasha Velour to transgender icon Gavin Russom to Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza ― to reflect on things they wish they had known or heard as a child ― and things they want LGBTQ youth to be told today.

“Unfortunately, this world is not an easy place,” Velour writes in her letter. “And others have it much worse. Prepare for the struggle. Not just for yourself, but especially for those you care about. Not just for success but for safety and peace and health. I wish I could say it goes away, but it doesn’t, and sometimes it gets harder, but you won’t have to go at it alone.”

Transgender teen Jazz Jennings writes to her younger self: “I know that so many people attempt to cloud the purity of your happiness with their tenacious hatred. I know that your eyes glisten with hope, yet they will still be denied by the intolerance of society. I know that your heart beats with the gratifying rhythm of freedom yet so many others prefer the trepidatious sound of fear or the unrelenting drum of cruelty. However, let that hope in your eyes and the love in your heart continuously be confident that one day everyone will be able to hear that alluring melody of freedom. Continue to smile big and move forward in the direction of progress, for you will see change be brought upon this world—a change that you will help create.”